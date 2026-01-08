Program Listing for File hash_map.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_POSE_TREE_HASH_MAP_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_POSE_TREE_HASH_MAP_HPP #include <memory> #include <shared_mutex> #include <type_traits> #include <utility> #include "holoscan/core/expected.hpp" #include "holoscan/pose_tree/math/pose3.hpp" namespace holoscan::pose_tree { template <typename Key, typename Value> class HashMap { public: enum class Error { kInvalidArgument, kOutOfMemory, kHashMapFull, kKeyNotFound, kKeyAlreadyExists }; template <typename T> using expected_t = expected<T, Error>; using unexpected_t = unexpected<Error>; using hash_t = uint64_t; HashMap() = default; expected_t<void> initialize(int32_t size, int32_t capacity) { if (size <= 0) { return unexpected_t(Error::kInvalidArgument); } if (capacity < size) { return unexpected_t(Error::kInvalidArgument); } entries_.reset(new Entry[capacity]); for (int32_t i = 0; i < capacity; ++i) { entries_[i].is_occupied = false; } max_size_ = size; capacity_ = capacity; return {}; } bool has(const Key& key) const { hash_t hash = std::hash<Key>{}(key); int32_t index = hash % capacity_; while (entries_[index].is_occupied) { if (entries_[index].hash == hash && entries_[index].key == key) { return true; } ++index; if (index == capacity_) { index = 0; } } return false; } expected_t<Value> get(const Key& key) const { hash_t hash = std::hash<Key>{}(key); int32_t index = hash % capacity_; while (entries_[index].is_occupied) { if (entries_[index].hash == hash && entries_[index].key == key) { return entries_[index].value; } ++index; if (index == capacity_) { index = 0; } } return unexpected_t(Error::kKeyNotFound); } expected_t<const Value*> try_get(const Key& key) const { return get_index(key).map([this](const int32_t index) { return &entries_[index].value; }); } expected_t<Value*> try_get(const Key& key) { return get_index(key).map([this](const int32_t index) { return &entries_[index].value; }); } expected_t<Value*> insert(const Key& key, const Value& value) { return insert_impl(key, value); } template <typename ValueType, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_same_v<std::decay_t<ValueType>, Value>>> expected_t<Value*> insert(const Key& key, ValueType&& value) { return insert_impl(key, std::forward<ValueType>(value)); } expected_t<void> erase(const Key& key) { hash_t hash = std::hash<Key>{}(key); int32_t index = hash % capacity_; while (entries_[index].is_occupied) { if (entries_[index].hash == hash && entries_[index].key == key) { entries_[index].is_occupied = false; --size_; fill_holes(index); return {}; } ++index; if (index == capacity_) { index = 0; } } return unexpected_t(Error::kKeyNotFound); } int32_t size() const { return size_; } int32_t capacity() const { return max_size_; } private: struct Entry { hash_t hash; Key key; bool is_occupied; Value value; }; template <typename ValueType> expected_t<Value*> insert_impl(const Key& key, ValueType&& value) { if (size_ >= max_size_) { return unexpected_t(Error::kHashMapFull); } hash_t hash = std::hash<Key>{}(key); int32_t index = hash % capacity_; while (entries_[index].is_occupied) { if (entries_[index].hash == hash && entries_[index].key == key) { return unexpected_t(Error::kKeyAlreadyExists); } ++index; if (index == capacity_) { index = 0; } } entries_[index].hash = hash; entries_[index].key = key; entries_[index].value = std::forward<ValueType>(value); entries_[index].is_occupied = true; ++size_; return &entries_[index].value; } void fill_holes(int index) { while (true) { int32_t start_index = index; int32_t swap_index = index; while (true) { ++index; if (index == capacity_) { index = 0; start_index -= capacity_; } if (!entries_[index].is_occupied) { return; } int32_t target_index = entries_[index].hash % capacity_; if (target_index > index) { target_index -= capacity_; } if (target_index <= start_index) { std::swap(entries_[index], entries_[swap_index]); break; } } } } expected_t<int32_t> get_index(const Key& key) const { hash_t hash = std::hash<Key>{}(key); int32_t index = hash % capacity_; while (entries_[index].is_occupied) { if (entries_[index].hash == hash && entries_[index].key == key) { return index; } ++index; if (index == capacity_) { index = 0; } } return unexpected_t(Error::kKeyNotFound); } std::unique_ptr<Entry[]> entries_; int32_t size_ = 0; int32_t max_size_ = 0; int32_t capacity_ = 0; }; } // namespace holoscan::pose_tree #endif/* HOLOSCAN_POSE_TREE_HASH_MAP_HPP */