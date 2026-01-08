Program Listing for File so2.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_POSE_TREE_MATH_SO2_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_POSE_TREE_MATH_SO2_HPP
#include <cmath>
#include "holoscan/pose_tree/math/types.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
template <typename K>
class SO2 {
public:
using Scalar = K;
static constexpr int kDimension = 2;
SO2() {}
static SO2 identity() {
SO2 q;
q.cos_sin_ = Vector2<K>(K(1), K(0));
return q;
}
static SO2 from_angle(K angle) {
SO2 q;
q.cos_sin_ = Vector2<K>(std::cos(angle), std::sin(angle));
return q;
}
static SO2 from_direction(const Vector2<K>& direction) {
SO2 q;
const K norm = direction.norm();
q.cos_sin_ = direction / norm;
return q;
}
static SO2 from_direction(K dx, K dy) { return from_direction(Vector2<K>(dx, dy)); }
static SO2 from_normalized(const Vector2<K>& cos_sin) {
SO2 q;
q.cos_sin_ = cos_sin;
return q;
}
static SO2 from_normalized(K cos_angle, K sin_angle) {
return from_normalized(Vector2<K>(cos_angle, sin_angle));
}
K cos() const { return cos_sin_[0]; }
K sin() const { return cos_sin_[1]; }
const Vector2<K>& as_direction() const { return cos_sin_; }
K angle() const { return std::atan2(sin(), cos()); }
Matrix2<K> matrix() const {
Matrix2<K> m;
m(0, 0) = cos();
m(0, 1) = -sin();
m(1, 0) = sin();
m(1, 1) = cos();
return m;
}
SO2 inverse() const { return SO2::from_normalized(cos(), -sin()); }
template <typename S, typename std::enable_if_t<!std::is_same<S, K>::value, int> = 0>
SO2<S> cast() const {
// We need to re-normalize in the new type
return SO2<S>::from_direction(as_direction().template cast<S>());
}
template <typename S, typename std::enable_if_t<std::is_same<S, K>::value, int> = 0>
const SO2& cast() const {
// Nothing to do as the type does not change
return *this;
}
friend SO2 operator*(const SO2& lhs, const SO2& rhs) {
return from_direction(lhs.cos() * rhs.cos() - lhs.sin() * rhs.sin(),
lhs.sin() * rhs.cos() + lhs.cos() * rhs.sin());
}
friend Vector2<K> operator*(const SO2& lhs, const Vector2<K>& vec) {
return Vector2<K>(lhs.cos() * vec[0] - lhs.sin() * vec[1],
lhs.sin() * vec[0] + lhs.cos() * vec[1]);
}
private:
Vector2<K> cos_sin_;
};
using SO2d = SO2<double>;
using SO2f = SO2<float>;
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_POSE_TREE_MATH_SO2_HPP */