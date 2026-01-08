Program Listing for File pose_tree_ucx_server.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/pose_tree/pose_tree_ucx_server.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_POSE_TREE_UCX_SERVER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_POSE_TREE_UCX_SERVER_HPP
#include <ucp/api/ucp.h>
#include <atomic>
#include <condition_variable>
#include <cstdint>
#include <memory>
#include <mutex>
#include <thread>
#include "holoscan/core/expected.hpp"
#include "holoscan/pose_tree/pose_tree.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
class PoseTree;
struct PoseTreeUCXServerConfig {
int64_t worker_progress_sleep_us{
100};
int64_t shutdown_timeout_ms{1000};
int64_t shutdown_poll_sleep_ms{10};
int64_t maximum_clients{1024};
};
class PoseTreeUCXServer {
public:
enum class Error {
kAlreadyRunning = 0,
kInvalidArgument = 1,
kStartupFailed = 2,
kNotRunning = 3,
kShutdownTimeout = 4,
kInternalError = 5,
};
template <typename T>
using expected = holoscan::expected<T, Error>;
using unexpected = holoscan::unexpected<Error>;
explicit PoseTreeUCXServer(std::shared_ptr<PoseTree> pose_tree,
PoseTreeUCXServerConfig config = PoseTreeUCXServerConfig{});
~PoseTreeUCXServer();
// Deleted copy/move operations ensure clean ownership
PoseTreeUCXServer(const PoseTreeUCXServer&) = delete;
PoseTreeUCXServer& operator=(const PoseTreeUCXServer&) = delete;
PoseTreeUCXServer(PoseTreeUCXServer&&) = delete; // Delete move constructor
PoseTreeUCXServer& operator=(PoseTreeUCXServer&&) = delete; // Delete move assignment
expected<void> start(uint16_t port);
expected<void> stop();
bool is_running() const { return running_.load(); }
static const char* error_to_str(Error error);
friend void connection_callback(ucp_conn_request_h req, void* arg);
private:
void run();
struct ServerImpl;
std::unique_ptr<ServerImpl> impl_;
std::shared_ptr<PoseTree> pose_tree_;
PoseTree::InitParameters
pose_tree_init_params_;
uint16_t port_{};
std::atomic<bool> running_{false};
std::thread server_thread_;
std::mutex ready_mutex_;
std::condition_variable ready_cv_;
std::atomic<bool> ready_{
false};
PoseTreeUCXServerConfig config_;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_POSE_TREE_UCX_SERVER_HPP */