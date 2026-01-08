Program Listing for File validation_functions.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #pragma once #include <gtest/gtest.h> #include <functional> #include <memory> #include <string> #include <type_traits> #include <vector> namespace holoscan::test { template<typename T> std::function<void(const T&)> create_exact_equality_validator( const std::vector<T>& expected_values) { static_assert(std::is_arithmetic_v<T> || std::is_same_v<T, std::string>, "Type must be arithmetic or string for exact equality validation"); // Use shared_ptr to ensure the index persists across lambda calls auto output_index = std::make_shared<size_t>(0); return [expected_values, output_index](const T& output) { EXPECT_LT(*output_index, expected_values.size()) << "Received more outputs than expected"; if (*output_index < expected_values.size()) { EXPECT_EQ(output, expected_values[*output_index]) << "Output " << *output_index << " should be " << expected_values[*output_index] << " but got " << output; (*output_index)++; } }; } template<typename T> std::function<void(const T&)> create_float_equality_validator( const std::vector<T>& expected_values, T tolerance = T{}) { static_assert(std::is_floating_point_v<T>, "Type must be floating point for float equality validation"); // Use shared_ptr to ensure the index persists across lambda calls auto output_index = std::make_shared<size_t>(0); bool use_tolerance = (tolerance != T{}); return [expected_values, output_index, tolerance, use_tolerance](const T& output) { EXPECT_LT(*output_index, expected_values.size()) << "Received more outputs than expected"; if (*output_index < expected_values.size()) { if (use_tolerance) { EXPECT_NEAR(output, expected_values[*output_index], tolerance) << "Output " << *output_index << " should be approximately " << expected_values[*output_index] << " (tolerance: " << tolerance << ") but got " << output; } else { EXPECT_FLOAT_EQ(output, expected_values[*output_index]) << "Output " << *output_index << " should be approximately " << expected_values[*output_index] << " but got " << output; } (*output_index)++; } }; } template<typename InputT, typename OutputT> std::function<void(const InputT&)> create_transform_equality_validator( const std::vector<OutputT>& expected_values, std::function<OutputT(const InputT&)> transform_func) { // Use shared_ptr to ensure the index persists across lambda calls auto output_index = std::make_shared<size_t>(0); return [expected_values, output_index, transform_func](const InputT& output) { EXPECT_LT(*output_index, expected_values.size()) << "Received more outputs than expected"; if (*output_index < expected_values.size()) { auto transformed = transform_func(output); EXPECT_EQ(transformed, expected_values[*output_index]) << "Transformed output " << *output_index << " should be " << expected_values[*output_index] << " but got " << transformed << " (original: " << output << ")"; (*output_index)++; } }; } } // namespace holoscan::test