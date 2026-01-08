Program Listing for File buffer.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_UTILS_CUDA_BUFFER_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_UTILS_CUDA_BUFFER_HPP #include <cuda_runtime.h> #include <memory> #include <stdexcept> namespace holoscan { namespace utils { namespace cuda { enum class BufferDataType { Float32 = 0, Int8 = 1, Int32 = 2, Int64 = 3, UInt8 = 4, Float16 = 5, Unsupported = 6 }; inline uint32_t get_element_size(BufferDataType data_type) noexcept { switch (data_type) { case BufferDataType::Float32: case BufferDataType::Int32: return 4; case BufferDataType::Int64: return 8; case BufferDataType::Int8: case BufferDataType::UInt8: return 1; case BufferDataType::Float16: return 2; case BufferDataType::Unsupported: return 0; } return 0; } class CudaAllocator { public: bool operator()(void** ptr, size_t size) const { return cudaMalloc(ptr, size) == cudaSuccess; } }; class CudaFree { public: void operator()(void* ptr) const { if (ptr) { cudaFree(ptr); } } }; class CudaHostMappedAllocator { public: bool operator()(void** ptr, size_t size) const { return cudaHostAlloc(ptr, size, cudaHostAllocMapped) == cudaSuccess; } }; class CudaHostFree { public: void operator()(void* ptr) const { if (ptr) { cudaFreeHost(ptr); } } }; class Buffer { public: explicit Buffer(BufferDataType data_type = BufferDataType::Float32, int device_id = 0) : data_type_(data_type), device_id_(device_id) {} virtual ~Buffer() = default; virtual void* data() = 0; virtual size_t size() const = 0; virtual size_t get_bytes() const = 0; virtual void resize(size_t number_of_elements) = 0; BufferDataType get_datatype() const { return data_type_; } int get_device() const { return device_id_; } protected: BufferDataType data_type_; int device_id_; }; class DeviceBuffer : public Buffer { public: explicit DeviceBuffer(size_t size, int device_id = 0); ~DeviceBuffer(); // Delete copy operations to prevent double-free errors DeviceBuffer(const DeviceBuffer&) = delete; DeviceBuffer& operator=(const DeviceBuffer&) = delete; // Delete move operations DeviceBuffer(DeviceBuffer&&) = delete; DeviceBuffer& operator=(DeviceBuffer&&) = delete; void* data() override; size_t size() const override; size_t get_bytes() const override; void resize(size_t number_of_elements) override; private: size_t size_{0}, capacity_{0}; void* buffer_ = nullptr; CudaAllocator allocator_; CudaFree free_; }; class CudaHostMappedBuffer : public Buffer { public: explicit CudaHostMappedBuffer(size_t size, int device_id = 0); ~CudaHostMappedBuffer(); void* data() override; size_t size() const override; size_t get_bytes() const override; void resize(size_t number_of_elements) override; void* device_data() const { return device_buffer_; } private: size_t size_{0}, capacity_{0}; void *buffer_ = nullptr, *device_buffer_ = nullptr; CudaHostMappedAllocator allocator_; CudaHostFree free_; }; } // namespace cuda } // namespace utils } // namespace holoscan #endif// HOLOSCAN_UTILS_CUDA_BUFFER_HPP