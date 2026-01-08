Program Listing for File holoinfer_utils.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_UTILS_HOLOINFER_UTILS_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_UTILS_HOLOINFER_UTILS_HPP
#include <map>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <vector>
#include "holoscan/core/io_context.hpp"
#include "holoscan/utils/cuda_stream_handler.hpp"
#include <holoinfer_buffer.hpp>
namespace HoloInfer = holoscan::inference;
namespace holoscan::utils {
class GxfTensorBuffer : public HoloInfer::Buffer {
public:
explicit GxfTensorBuffer(const holoscan::gxf::Entity& entity,
const nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Tensor>& tensor);
GxfTensorBuffer() = delete;
void* data() override;
size_t size() const override;
size_t get_bytes() const override;
void resize(size_t number_of_elements) override;
private:
holoscan::gxf::Entity entity_;
nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Tensor> tensor_;
};
// shim around HoloInfer::report_error to return gxf_result_t enum instead of int
gxf_result_t report_error(const std::string& module, const std::string& submodule);
gxf_result_t get_data_per_model(InputContext& op_input, const std::vector<std::string>& in_tensors,
HoloInfer::DataMap& data_per_input_tensor,
std::map<std::string, std::vector<int>>& dims_per_tensor,
bool cuda_buffer_out, const std::string& module,
gxf_context_t& context, CudaStreamHandler& cuda_stream_handler);
gxf_result_t get_data_per_model(InputContext& op_input, const std::vector<std::string>& in_tensors,
HoloInfer::DataMap& data_per_input_tensor,
std::map<std::string, std::vector<int>>& dims_per_tensor,
bool cuda_buffer_out, const std::string& module,
cudaStream_t& cuda_stream_out);
gxf_result_t transmit_data_per_model(gxf_context_t& cont,
const HoloInfer::MultiMappings& model_to_tensor_map,
HoloInfer::DataMap& input_data_map, OutputContext& op_output,
std::vector<std::string>& out_tensors,
HoloInfer::DimType& tensor_out_dims_map, bool cuda_buffer_in,
bool cuda_buffer_out,
const nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Allocator>& allocator_,
const std::string& module,
CudaStreamHandler& cuda_stream_handler);
gxf_result_t transmit_data_per_model(gxf_context_t& cont,
const HoloInfer::MultiMappings& model_to_tensor_map,
HoloInfer::DataMap& input_data_map, OutputContext& op_output,
std::vector<std::string>& out_tensors,
HoloInfer::DimType& tensor_out_dims_map, bool cuda_buffer_in,
bool cuda_buffer_out,
const nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Allocator>& allocator_,
const std::string& module, const cudaStream_t& cstream);
gxf_result_t set_activation_per_model(
std::shared_ptr<HoloInfer::InferenceSpecs>& inference_specs,
const HoloInfer::Mappings& activation_map,
const std::vector<HoloInfer::ActivationSpec>& activation_specs, const std::string& module);
} // namespace holoscan::utils
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_UTILS_HOLOINFER_UTILS_HPP */