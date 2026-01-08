NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.9.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.9.0  Program Listing for File operator_runner.hpp

Program Listing for File operator_runner.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/utils/operator_runner.hpp)

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_UTILS_OPERATOR_RUNNER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_UTILS_OPERATOR_RUNNER_HPP

#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <unordered_map>
#include <utility>

#include <gxf/core/entity.hpp>

#include "holoscan/core/conditions/gxf/asynchronous.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/domain/tensor_map.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/errors.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/expected.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/gxf/entity.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/gxf/gxf_wrapper.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/operator.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/type_traits.hpp"

namespace holoscan::ops {

class OperatorRunner {
 public:
  explicit OperatorRunner(const std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Operator>& op);

  const std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Operator>& op() const;

  holoscan::expected<void, holoscan::RuntimeError> push_input(const std::string& port_name,
                                                              nvidia::gxf::Entity& entity);

  holoscan::expected<void, holoscan::RuntimeError> push_input(const std::string& port_name,
                                                              nvidia::gxf::Entity&& entity);

  template <typename DataT,
            typename = std::enable_if_t<!holoscan::is_one_of_derived_v<DataT, nvidia::gxf::Entity>>>
  holoscan::expected<void, holoscan::RuntimeError> push_input(const std::string& port_name,
                                                              DataT data) {
    // Create an Entity object and add a Message object to it.
    auto gxf_entity = nvidia::gxf::Entity::New(gxf_context_);
    auto buffer = gxf_entity.value().add<Message>();

    // Set the data to the value of the Message object.
    buffer.value()->set_value(std::move(data));
    auto entity = gxf_entity.value();

    return push_input(port_name, entity);
  }

  holoscan::expected<void, holoscan::RuntimeError> push_input(const std::string& port_name,
                                                              const holoscan::TensorMap& data);

  void run();

  holoscan::expected<holoscan::gxf::Entity, holoscan::RuntimeError> pop_output(
      const std::string& port_name);

  template <typename DataT>
  holoscan::expected<DataT, holoscan::RuntimeError> pop_output(const std::string& port_name) {
    // Find the transmitter for the given port
    auto it = double_buffer_transmitters_.find(port_name);
    if (it == double_buffer_transmitters_.end()) {
      return create_error(
          holoscan::ErrorCode::kNotFound,
          "The output port ('{}') with DoubleBufferTransmitter not found in the operator '{}'",
          port_name,
          op_->name());
    }

    // Sync the output port
    auto result = it->second->sync();
    if (!result) {
      return create_error(
          holoscan::ErrorCode::kFailure,
          "Failed to sync output port {} with DoubleBufferTransmitter in operator {}",
          port_name,
          op_->name(),
          result.get_error_message());
    }

    // Pop the message from the transmitter
    auto maybe_message = it->second->pop();
    if (!maybe_message) {
      return create_error(holoscan::ErrorCode::kReceiveError,
                          "Failed to pop message from the output port ('{}') with "
                          "DoubleBufferTransmitter in operator '{}'",
                          port_name,
                          op_->name());
    }

    auto& entity = maybe_message.value();

    // Handle std::any type
    if constexpr (std::is_same_v<DataT, std::any>) {
      auto message = entity.get<holoscan::Message>();
      if (!message) {
        return holoscan::gxf::Entity(entity);  // handle gxf::Entity as is
      }
      return message.value()->value();
    }

    // Handle GXF Entity types
    if constexpr (is_one_of_derived_v<DataT, nvidia::gxf::Entity>) {
      return DataT(entity);
    }

    // Handle TensorMap type
    if constexpr (is_one_of_derived_v<DataT, holoscan::TensorMap>) {
      return handle_tensor_map_output(holoscan::gxf::Entity(entity), port_name);
    }

    // Handle all other types
    return handle_message_output<DataT>(entity, port_name);
  }

 protected:
  bool populate_tensor_map(const holoscan::gxf::Entity& gxf_entity,
                           holoscan::TensorMap& tensor_map);

  std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Operator> op_;
  void* gxf_context_ = nullptr;
  holoscan::gxf::GXFWrapper* gxf_wrapper_ =
      nullptr;
  std::shared_ptr<holoscan::AsynchronousCondition>
      async_condition_;

  std::unordered_map<std::string, nvidia::gxf::DoubleBufferReceiver*> double_buffer_receivers_;
  std::unordered_map<std::string, nvidia::gxf::DoubleBufferTransmitter*>
      double_buffer_transmitters_;

 private:
  template <typename DataT>
  holoscan::expected<DataT, holoscan::RuntimeError> handle_message_output(
      const nvidia::gxf::Entity& entity, const std::string& port_name) {
    auto message = entity.get<holoscan::Message>();
    if (!message) {
      return create_error(
          holoscan::ErrorCode::kReceiveError,
          "Unable to get the holoscan::Message from the received GXF Entity for output '{}'",
          port_name);
    }

    try {
      return std::any_cast<DataT>(message.value()->value());
    } catch (const std::bad_any_cast& e) {
      return create_error(
          holoscan::ErrorCode::kReceiveError,
          "Unable to cast the received data to the specified type for output '{}' of type {}",
          port_name,
          message.value()->value().type().name());
    }
  }

  holoscan::expected<holoscan::TensorMap, holoscan::RuntimeError> handle_tensor_map_output(
      const holoscan::gxf::Entity& entity, const std::string& port_name);

  template <typename... Args>
  holoscan::unexpected<holoscan::RuntimeError> create_error(holoscan::ErrorCode code,
                                                            const char* format, Args&&... args) {
    auto message = fmt::vformat(format, fmt::make_format_args(args...));
    HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG(message);
    return holoscan::unexpected<holoscan::RuntimeError>(
        holoscan::RuntimeError(code, message.c_str()));
  }
};

}  // namespace holoscan::ops

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_UTILS_OPERATOR_RUNNER_HPP */

© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 8, 2026
content here