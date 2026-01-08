Program Listing for File utils.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOINFER_TRT_UTILS_H
#define HOLOINFER_TRT_UTILS_H
#include <cuda_runtime_api.h>
#include <algorithm>
#include <cassert>
#include <cctype>
#include <filesystem>
#include <fstream>
#include <iostream>
#include <iterator>
#include <memory>
#include <numeric>
#include <string>
#include <vector>
#include <NvInfer.h>
#include <holoscan/logger/logger.hpp>
namespace holoscan {
namespace inference {
class Logger : public nvinfer1::ILogger {
void log(Severity severity, const char* msg) noexcept override {
LogLevel log_level;
switch (severity) {
case Severity::kINTERNAL_ERROR:
log_level = LogLevel::CRITICAL;
break;
case Severity::kERROR:
log_level = LogLevel::ERROR;
break;
case Severity::kWARNING:
log_level = LogLevel::WARN;
break;
case Severity::kINFO:
log_level = LogLevel::INFO;
break;
case Severity::kVERBOSE:
log_level = LogLevel::DEBUG;
break;
}
try { // ignore potential fmt::format_error exception
HOLOSCAN_LOG_CALL(log_level, msg);
} catch (std::exception& e) {
}
};
};
struct NetworkOptions {
bool use_fp16 = true;
std::vector<std::vector<int32_t>> batch_sizes = {{1, 1, 1}};
int32_t max_batch_size = 256;
size_t max_memory = 10000000000;
int device_index = 0;
int32_t dla_core = -1;
bool dla_gpu_fallback = true;
};
bool valid_file_path(const std::string& filepath);
bool generate_engine_path(const NetworkOptions& options, const std::string& model_path,
std::string& engine_name);
bool build_engine(const std::string& onnxModelPath, const std::string& engine_name_,
const NetworkOptions& network_options_, Logger& logger_);
static auto StreamDeleter = [](cudaStream_t* pStream) {
if (pStream) {
cudaStreamDestroy(*pStream);
delete pStream;
}
};
inline std::unique_ptr<cudaStream_t, decltype(StreamDeleter)> makeCudaStream() {
std::unique_ptr<cudaStream_t, decltype(StreamDeleter)> pStream(new cudaStream_t, StreamDeleter);
if (cudaStreamCreateWithFlags(pStream.get(), cudaStreamNonBlocking) != cudaSuccess) {
pStream.reset(nullptr);
}
return pStream;
}
} // namespace inference
} // namespace holoscan
#endif// HOLOINFER_TRT_UTILS_H