Program Listing for File service_impl.hpp

#ifndef CORE_DISTRIBUTED_APP_DRIVER_SERVICE_IMPL_HPP #define CORE_DISTRIBUTED_APP_DRIVER_SERVICE_IMPL_HPP #include <grpcpp/ext/proto_server_reflection_plugin.h> #include <grpcpp/grpcpp.h> #include <grpcpp/health_check_service_interface.h> #include <string> #include <vector> #include "../generated/app_driver.grpc.pb.h" // Forward declarations namespace holoscan {} namespace holoscan { // Forward declarations class AppDriver; namespace distributed { class AppDriverServiceImpl final : public AppDriverService::Service { public: explicit AppDriverServiceImpl(holoscan::AppDriver* app_driver); grpc::Status AllocateFragments( grpc::ServerContext* context, const holoscan::distributed::FragmentAllocationRequest* request, holoscan::distributed::FragmentAllocationResponse* response) override; grpc::Status ReportWorkerExecutionFinished( grpc::ServerContext* context, const holoscan::distributed::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest* request, holoscan::distributed::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse* response) override; grpc::Status InitiateShutdown(grpc::ServerContext* context, const holoscan::distributed::InitiateShutdownRequest* request, holoscan::distributed::InitiateShutdownResponse* response) override; void set_health_check_service(grpc::HealthCheckServiceInterface* health_check_service); private: static std::string uri_decode(const std::string& src); static std::string parse_ip_from_peer(const std::string& peer); static std::string parse_port_from_peer(const std::string& peer); void store_worker_info(const std::string& client_address, const google::protobuf::RepeatedPtrField<std::string>& fragment_names, const holoscan::distributed::AvailableSystemResource& resource); holoscan::AppDriver* app_driver_ = nullptr; grpc::HealthCheckServiceInterface* health_check_service_ = nullptr; }; } // namespace distributed } // namespace holoscan #endif/* CORE_DISTRIBUTED_APP_DRIVER_SERVICE_IMPL_HPP */