Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

  • public formatter< fmt::string_view >

Struct Documentation

template<>
struct formatter<nvidia::gxf::Tensor> : public formatter<fmt::string_view>

Public Functions

format_context::iterator format(const nvidia::gxf::Tensor &t, fmt::format_context &ctx) const
