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Program Listing for File cli_options.hpp

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/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_CLI_OPTIONS_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_CLI_OPTIONS_HPP

#include <string>
#include <utility> // std::pair
#include <vector>

namespace holoscan {

struct CLIOptions {
  bool run_driver = false;
  bool run_worker = false;
  std::string driver_address;
  std::string worker_address;
  std::vector<std::string> worker_targets;
  std::string config_path;

  static std::string resolve_hostname(const std::string& hostname);

  static std::string parse_port(const std::string& address, const std::string& default_port = "");

  static std::pair<std::string, std::string> parse_address(const std::string& address,
                                                           const std::string& default_ip,
                                                           const std::string& default_port,
                                                           bool enclose_ipv6 = false,
                                                           bool resolve_hostname = true);

  void print() const;
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_CLI_OPTIONS_HPP */

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