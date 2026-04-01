Program Listing for File common.hpp
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include/holoscan/core/common.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_COMMON_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_COMMON_HPP
#include "./errors.hpp"
#include "./expected.hpp"
#include "./forward_def.hpp"
// clang-format off
// Include parameter.hpp before logger.hpp for supporting holoscan::Parameter<T>
// with fmt::format.
#include "./parameter.hpp"
#include "holoscan/logger/logger.hpp"
// clang-format on
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_COMMON_HPP */