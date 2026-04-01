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Program Listing for File cuda_buffer_available.hpp

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/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024-2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_CUDA_BUFFER_AVAILABLE_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_CUDA_BUFFER_AVAILABLE_HPP

#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <utility>

#include <gxf/cuda/cuda_scheduling_terms.hpp>

#include "../../component_spec.hpp"
#include "../../gxf/gxf_condition.hpp"
#include "../../gxf/gxf_resource.hpp"

namespace holoscan {

class CudaBufferAvailableCondition : public gxf::GXFCondition {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_CONDITION_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(CudaBufferAvailableCondition, GXFCondition)

  CudaBufferAvailableCondition() = default;
  CudaBufferAvailableCondition(const std::string& name,
                               nvidia::gxf::CudaBufferAvailableSchedulingTerm* term);

  const char* gxf_typename() const override {
    return "nvidia::gxf::CudaBufferAvailableSchedulingTerm";
  }
  void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override;

  void receiver(std::shared_ptr<Receiver> receiver) { receiver_ = std::move(receiver); }
  std::shared_ptr<Receiver> receiver() { return receiver_.get(); }

  nvidia::gxf::CudaBufferAvailableSchedulingTerm* get() const;

 private:
  Parameter<std::shared_ptr<Receiver>> receiver_;
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_CUDA_BUFFER_AVAILABLE_HPP */

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