Program Listing for File memory_available.hpp
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include/holoscan/core/conditions/gxf/memory_available.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025-2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_MEMORY_AVAILABLE_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_MEMORY_AVAILABLE_HPP
#include <cinttypes>
#include <memory>
#include <utility>
#include <gxf/std/scheduling_terms.hpp>
#include "../../gxf/gxf_condition.hpp"
#include "../../resources/gxf/allocator.hpp"
#include "../../resources/gxf/receiver.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
class MemoryAvailableCondition : public gxf::GXFCondition {
public:
HOLOSCAN_CONDITION_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(MemoryAvailableCondition, GXFCondition)
MemoryAvailableCondition() = default;
const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::MemoryAvailableSchedulingTerm"; }
void allocator(std::shared_ptr<Allocator> allocator) { allocator_ = std::move(allocator); }
std::shared_ptr<Allocator> allocator() { return allocator_.get(); }
void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override;
void initialize() override;
nvidia::gxf::MemoryAvailableSchedulingTerm* get() const;
private:
Parameter<std::shared_ptr<Allocator>> allocator_;
Parameter<uint64_t> min_bytes_;
Parameter<uint64_t> min_blocks_;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_MEMORY_AVAILABLE_HPP */