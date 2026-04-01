Program Listing for File multi_message_available.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024-2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_MULTI_MESSAGE_AVAILABLE_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_MULTI_MESSAGE_AVAILABLE_HPP #include <cstdint> #include <memory> #include <string> #include <utility> #include <vector> #include <gxf/std/scheduling_terms.hpp> #include "../../gxf/gxf_condition.hpp" #include "../../resource.hpp" #include "../../resources/gxf/realtime_clock.hpp" #include "../../resources/gxf/receiver.hpp" namespace holoscan { class MultiMessageAvailableCondition : public gxf::GXFCondition { public: HOLOSCAN_CONDITION_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(MultiMessageAvailableCondition, GXFCondition) using SamplingMode = nvidia::gxf::SamplingMode; MultiMessageAvailableCondition() = default; const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::MultiMessageAvailableSchedulingTerm"; } void receivers(std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Receiver>> receivers) { receivers_ = std::move(receivers); } std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Receiver>>& receivers() { return receivers_.get(); } void initialize() override; void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override; // wrap setters available on the underling nvidia::gxf::MultiMessageAvailableSchedulingTerm void min_sum(size_t value); size_t min_sum() { return min_sum_; } void sampling_mode(SamplingMode value); SamplingMode sampling_mode() { std::string mode = sampling_mode_.get().as<std::string>(); if (mode == "SumOfAll") { return SamplingMode::kSumOfAll; } else if (mode == "PerReceiver") { return SamplingMode::kPerReceiver; } else { throw std::runtime_error(fmt::format("unknown mode: {}", mode)); } } void add_min_size(size_t value); std::vector<size_t> min_sizes() { return min_sizes_; } nvidia::gxf::MultiMessageAvailableSchedulingTerm* get() const; private: Parameter<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Receiver>>> receivers_; Parameter<size_t> min_sum_; Parameter<std::vector<size_t>> min_sizes_; // use YAML::Node because GXFParameterAdaptor doesn't have a type specific to SamplingMode Parameter<YAML::Node> sampling_mode_; // corresponds to nvidia::gxf::SamplingMode }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_MULTI_MESSAGE_AVAILABLE_HPP */