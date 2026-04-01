Holoscan SDK v4.0.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  Holoscan SDK v4.0.0  Program Listing for File forward_op.hpp

Program Listing for File forward_op.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/core/distributed/common/forward_op.hpp)

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_DISTRIBUTED_COMMON_FORWARD_OP_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_DISTRIBUTED_COMMON_FORWARD_OP_HPP

#include "holoscan/core/operator.hpp"

namespace holoscan::ops {

class ForwardOp : public holoscan::Operator {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(ForwardOp)

  ForwardOp() = default;

  void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override;

  void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output,
               ExecutionContext& context) override;
};

}  // namespace holoscan::ops

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_DISTRIBUTED_COMMON_FORWARD_OP_HPP */

© Copyright 2022-2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Apr 1, 2026
content here