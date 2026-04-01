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Program Listing for File network_constants.hpp

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/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_DISTRIBUTED_COMMON_NETWORK_CONSTANTS_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_DISTRIBUTED_COMMON_NETWORK_CONSTANTS_HPP

#include <cstdint>

namespace holoscan::distributed {

constexpr uint32_t kMinNetworkPort = 10000;
constexpr uint32_t kMaxNetworkPort = 32767;

constexpr int32_t kDefaultAppDriverPort = 57777;

}  // namespace holoscan::distributed

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_DISTRIBUTED_COMMON_NETWORK_CONSTANTS_HPP */

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