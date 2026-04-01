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Program Listing for File flow_tracking_annotation.hpp

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/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_FLOW_TRACKING_ANNOTATION_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_FLOW_TRACKING_ANNOTATION_HPP

#include "holoscan/core/gxf/gxf_utils.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/operator.hpp"

namespace holoscan {

gxf_result_t annotate_message(gxf_uid_t uid, const gxf_context_t& context, Operator* op,
                              const char* transmitter_name);

gxf_result_t deannotate_message(gxf_uid_t* uid, const gxf_context_t& context, Operator* op,
                                const char* receiver_name, bool is_old_message = false);

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_FLOW_TRACKING_ANNOTATION_HPP */

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