Program Listing for File entity.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_ENTITY_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_ENTITY_HPP #include <cuda_runtime_api.h> #include <memory> #include <mutex> #include <optional> #include <utility> // Entity definition // Since it has code that causes a warning as an error, we disable it here. #pragma GCC diagnostic push #pragma GCC diagnostic ignored "-Wmissing-field-initializers" #include "gxf/core/entity.hpp" #pragma GCC diagnostic pop #include "gxf/multimedia/video.hpp" #include "gxf/std/tensor.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/gxf/gxf_utils.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/type_traits.hpp" // Forward declaration namespace holoscan { class ExecutionContext; } namespace holoscan::gxf { class Entity : public nvidia::gxf::Entity { public: Entity() = default; explicit Entity(const nvidia::gxf::Entity& other) : nvidia::gxf::Entity(other) {} explicit Entity(nvidia::gxf::Entity&& other) : nvidia::gxf::Entity(std::move(other)) {} // Creates a new entity static Entity New(ExecutionContext* context); operator bool() const { return !is_null(); } // Gets a component by type. Asserts if no such component. template <typename DataT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!holoscan::is_vector_v<DataT> && holoscan::is_one_of_v<DataT, holoscan::Tensor>>> std::shared_ptr<DataT> get(const char* name = nullptr, bool log_errors = true) const { // We should use nullptr as a default name because In GXF, 'nullptr' should be used with // GxfComponentFind() if we want to get the first component of the given type. // Use cached type ID for nvidia::gxf::Tensor to avoid repeated lookups (thread-safe) static std::once_flag tid_init_flag; static gxf_tid_t tid; static gxf_result_t tid_init_result = GXF_SUCCESS; std::call_once(tid_init_flag, [this]() { tid_init_result = GxfComponentTypeId(context(), nvidia::TypenameAsString<nvidia::gxf::Tensor>(), &tid); }); if (tid_init_result != GXF_SUCCESS) { if (log_errors) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to get component type id from 'nvidia::gxf::Tensor' (error: {})", GxfResultStr(tid_init_result)); } return nullptr; } gxf_uid_t cid; auto cid_result = GxfComponentFind(context(), eid(), tid, name, nullptr, &cid); if (cid_result != GXF_SUCCESS) { if (log_errors) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to find component from the name '{}' (error: {})", name == nullptr ? "" : name, GxfResultStr(cid_result)); } return nullptr; } // Create a holoscan::Tensor object from the newly constructed GXF Tensor object. (~680 ns) auto handle = nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Tensor>::Create(context(), cid); auto maybe_dl_ctx = (*handle->get()).toDLManagedTensorContext(); if (!maybe_dl_ctx) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( "Failed to get std::shared_ptr<DLManagedTensorContext> from nvidia::gxf::Tensor"); return nullptr; } auto dl_ctx = maybe_dl_ctx.value(); // Get MemoryBuffer pointer for stream-aware deallocation support auto* mem_buf_ptr = static_cast<nvidia::gxf::MemoryBuffer*>(dl_ctx->memory_ref.get()); std::shared_ptr<Tensor> tensor = std::make_shared<Tensor>(dl_ctx, mem_buf_ptr); return tensor; } template <typename DataT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!holoscan::is_vector_v<DataT> && holoscan::is_one_of_v<DataT, holoscan::Tensor>>> void add(const std::shared_ptr<DataT>& data, const char* name = nullptr, std::optional<cudaStream_t> stream = std::nullopt) { // Use cached type ID for nvidia::gxf::Tensor to avoid repeated lookups (thread-safe) static std::once_flag tid_init_flag; static gxf_tid_t tid; std::call_once(tid_init_flag, [this]() { HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_FATAL( GxfComponentTypeId(context(), nvidia::TypenameAsString<nvidia::gxf::Tensor>(), &tid)); }); gxf_uid_t cid; HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_FATAL(GxfComponentAdd(context(), eid(), tid, name, &cid)); auto handle = nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Tensor>::Create(context(), cid); nvidia::gxf::Tensor* tensor_ptr = handle->get(); // Copy the member data (std::shared_ptr<DLManagedTensorContext>) from the Tensor to the // nvidia::gxf::Tensor *tensor_ptr = nvidia::gxf::Tensor(data->dl_ctx()); // Set stream on memory buffer for stream-aware deallocation if provided if (stream.has_value()) { tensor_ptr->memory_buffer().setStream(static_cast<void*>(stream.value())); } } }; // Modified version of the Tensor version of gxf::Entity::get // Retrieves a VideoBuffer instead // TODO(unknown): Support gxf::VideoBuffer natively in Holoscan nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer> get_videobuffer(Entity entity, const char* name = nullptr); } // namespace holoscan::gxf #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_ENTITY_HPP */