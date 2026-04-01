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Program Listing for File io_context.hpp

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/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_IO_CONTEXT_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_IO_CONTEXT_HPP

#include <cuda_runtime_api.h>

#include <any>
#include <map>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <string_view>
#include <typeinfo>
#include <unordered_map>
#include <utility>
#include <vector>

#include <common/type_name.hpp>
#include "./arg.hpp"
#include "./cuda_object_handler.hpp"
#include "./data_logger.hpp"
#include "./domain/tensor.hpp"
#include "./domain/tensor_map.hpp"
#include "./errors.hpp"
#include "./expected.hpp"
#include "./fragment.hpp"
#include "./gxf/entity.hpp"
#include "./io_spec.hpp"
#include "./message.hpp"
#include "./operator.hpp"
#include "./parameter.hpp"
#include "./type_traits.hpp"
#include "holoscan/profiler/profiler.hpp"

namespace holoscan {
// Forward declaration to break circular dependency with execution_context.hpp
class ExecutionContext;
}  // namespace holoscan

// IO Context specific profiling events
PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_receive, "receive", 0x33, 0xDD, 0xCC);
PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_receive_impl, "receive_impl", 0x55, 0xBB, 0xAA);
PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_receive_metadata, "receive_metadata", 0xFF, 0x99, 0x00);
PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_receive_streams, "receive_streams", 0x99, 0xFF, 0x00);
// Data logging profiling events (all use purple color for consistency)
PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_data_logging, "data_logging", 0x99, 0x33, 0xFF);
PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_log_data, "log_data", 0x99, 0x33, 0xFF);
PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_log_tensor, "log_tensor", 0x99, 0x33, 0xFF);
PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_log_tensormap, "log_tensormap", 0x99, 0x33, 0xFF);
// OutputContext emit profiling events (all use cyan/blue color variants)
PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_emit, "emit", 0x00, 0x99, 0xFF);
PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_emit_impl, "emit_impl", 0x33, 0x77, 0xDD);
PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_emit_metadata, "emit_metadata", 0xFF, 0x99, 0x00);
PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_emit_streams, "emit_streams", 0x99, 0xFF, 0x00);
// CUDA stream profiling events (all use same green color for consistency)
PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_receive_cuda_stream, "receive_cuda_stream", 0x99, 0xFF, 0x00);
PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_receive_cuda_streams, "receive_cuda_streams", 0x99, 0xFF, 0x00);
PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_set_cuda_stream, "set_cuda_stream", 0x99, 0xFF, 0x00);
// Acquisition timestamp profiling events (same green color as receive_cuda_stream)
PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_receive_acquisition_timestamps, "receive_acquisition_timestamps", 0x99,
                  0xFF, 0x00);
PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_get_acquisition_timestamp, "get_acquisition_timestamp", 0x99, 0xFF, 0x00);
PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_get_acquisition_timestamps, "get_acquisition_timestamps", 0x99, 0xFF, 0x00);

namespace holoscan {

// To indicate that data is not available for the input port
struct NoMessageType {};
constexpr NoMessageType kNoReceivedMessage;

// To indicate that input port is not accessible
struct NoAccessibleMessageType : public std::string {
  NoAccessibleMessageType() : std::string("Port is not accessible") {}
  explicit NoAccessibleMessageType(const std::string& message) : std::string(message) {}
  explicit NoAccessibleMessageType(const char* message) : std::string(message) {}
  explicit NoAccessibleMessageType(std::string&& message) : std::string(std::move(message)) {}
};

static inline std::string get_well_formed_name(
    const char* name, const std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>>& io_list) {
  // If name is provided, use it directly
  if (name != nullptr && name[0] != '\0') {
    return name;
  }

  // Handle empty name with execution port case (relatively common) -> use the only port
  if (io_list.size() == 1) {
    return io_list.begin()->first;
  }

  return "";
}

class InputContext {
 public:
  InputContext(ExecutionContext* execution_context, Operator* op,
               std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>>& inputs);
  InputContext(ExecutionContext* execution_context, Operator* op);

  virtual ~InputContext() = default;

  ExecutionContext* execution_context() const { return execution_context_; }

  Operator* op() const { return op_; }

  std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>>& inputs() const { return inputs_; }

  bool empty(const char* name = nullptr);

  void reset_acquisition_timestamps();

  std::optional<int64_t> get_acquisition_timestamp(const char* input_port_name = nullptr);

  std::vector<std::optional<int64_t>> get_acquisition_timestamps(
      const char* input_port_name = nullptr);

 protected:
  enum class InputType {
    kGXFEntity,
    kAny,
  };

 public:
  template <typename DataT>
  holoscan::expected<DataT, holoscan::RuntimeError> receive(const char* name = nullptr) {
    std::string input_name = holoscan::get_well_formed_name(name, inputs_);
    auto input_it = inputs_.find(input_name);
    std::string unique_id;
    if (input_it != inputs_.end()) {
      unique_id = input_it->second->unique_id();
    } else {
      unique_id = fmt::format("{}.{}", op_->name(), name == nullptr ? "<unknown>" : name);
    }
    PROF_SCOPED_PORT_EVENT(op_->id(), unique_id, event_receive::color);

    auto& data_loggers = op_->fragment()->data_loggers();
    HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("InputContext::receive for op: {}, name: {}",
                       op_->name(),
                       name == nullptr ? "nullptr" : name);

    // Special case handling for std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Tensor>
    if constexpr (std::is_same_v<DataT, std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Tensor>>) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("\tstd::shared_ptr<Tensor> code path");

      // Omit logging TensorMap here as we want to log use log_tensor_data instead for this single
      // tensor case.
      bool omit_tensormap_logging = true;
      auto maybe_tensormap = receive_single_value<holoscan::TensorMap>(
          input_name.c_str(), InputType::kAny, omit_tensormap_logging);
      if (maybe_tensormap.has_value()) {
        HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("\t\tTensorMap code path");
        auto& tensor_map = maybe_tensormap.value();
        if (tensor_map.size() == 1) {
          // Return the shared_ptr directly from the map
          auto tensor_ptr = tensor_map.begin()->second;
          if (!data_loggers.empty()) {
            HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("[receive] logging single Tensor from TensorMap");
            log_tensor(tensor_ptr, input_name.c_str());
          }
          return tensor_ptr;
        }
        return make_unexpected<holoscan::RuntimeError>(create_receive_error(
            name,
            "Data received was a TensorMap containing more than one tensor. Please use "
            "receive<holoscan::TensorMap>(name) instead."));
      } else {
        HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("\t\tsingle Tensor code path");
        std::string input_name = holoscan::get_well_formed_name(name, inputs_);
        auto maybe_tensor = receive_single_value<std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Tensor>>(
            input_name.c_str(), InputType::kAny);
        if (maybe_tensor.has_value() && !data_loggers.empty()) {
          HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("[receive] logging single Tensor");
          log_tensor(maybe_tensor.value(), input_name.c_str());
        }
        return maybe_tensor;
      }
    }

    // Original implementation for other types
    auto& params = op_->spec()->params();
    auto param_it = params.find(input_name);
    InputType in_type = InputType::kAny;
    // Check if the type is a GXF entity or a vector of GXF entities
    if constexpr (is_one_of_derived_v<typename holoscan::type_info<DataT>::element_type,
                                      nvidia::gxf::Entity>) {
      in_type = InputType::kGXFEntity;
    }
    HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("\tin_type: {}", magic_enum::enum_name(in_type));

    if constexpr (holoscan::is_vector_v<DataT>) {
      DataT input_vector;
      std::string error_message;
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("\tin vector<DataT> code path");

      if (param_it != params.end()) {
        auto& param_wrapper = param_it->second;
        if (!is_valid_param_type(param_wrapper.arg_type())) {
          return make_unexpected<holoscan::RuntimeError>(create_receive_error(
              input_name.c_str(), "Input parameter is not of type 'std::vector<IOSpec*>'"));
        }
        if (!fill_input_vector_from_params(
                param_wrapper, input_name.c_str(), input_vector, in_type, error_message)) {
          return make_unexpected<holoscan::RuntimeError>(
              create_receive_error(input_name.c_str(), error_message.c_str()));
        }
      } else {
        if (!fill_input_vector_from_inputs(
                input_name.c_str(), input_vector, in_type, error_message)) {
          return make_unexpected<holoscan::RuntimeError>(
              create_receive_error(input_name.c_str(), error_message.c_str()));
        }
      }
      return input_vector;
    } else {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("\tin non-vector DataT code path");
      return receive_single_value<DataT>(input_name.c_str(), in_type);
    }
  }

  std::shared_ptr<CudaObjectHandler> cuda_object_handler() { return cuda_object_handler_; }

  void cuda_object_handler(std::shared_ptr<CudaObjectHandler> handler) {
    cuda_object_handler_ = std::move(handler);
  }

  virtual cudaStream_t receive_cuda_stream([[maybe_unused]] const char* input_port_name = nullptr,
                                           [[maybe_unused]] bool allocate = true,
                                           [[maybe_unused]] bool sync_to_default = false) {
    HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("receive_cuda_stream not implemented in base InputContext");
    return cudaStreamDefault;
  }

  virtual std::vector<std::optional<cudaStream_t>> receive_cuda_streams(
      [[maybe_unused]] const char* input_port_name = nullptr) {
    HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("receive_cuda_streams not implemented in base InputContext");
    return {};
  }

 protected:
  virtual bool empty_impl([[maybe_unused]] const char* name = nullptr) { return true; }
  virtual std::any receive_impl([[maybe_unused]] const char* name = nullptr,
                                [[maybe_unused]] InputType in_type = InputType::kAny,
                                [[maybe_unused]] bool no_error_message = false,
                                [[maybe_unused]] bool omit_data_logging = false) {
    HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("receive_impl not implemented in base InputContext");
    return nullptr;
  }

  // --------------- Start of helper functions for the receive method ---------------
  inline bool is_valid_param_type(const ArgType& arg_type) {
    return (arg_type.element_type() == ArgElementType::kIOSpec) &&
           (arg_type.container_type() == ArgContainerType::kVector);
  }

  template <typename DataT>
  inline bool fill_input_vector_from_params(ParameterWrapper& param_wrapper, const char* name,
                                            DataT& input_vector, InputType in_type,
                                            std::string& error_message) {
    auto& param = *std::any_cast<Parameter<std::vector<IOSpec*>>*>(param_wrapper.value());
    int num_inputs = param.get().size();
    input_vector.reserve(num_inputs);

    for (int index = 0; index < num_inputs; ++index) {
      std::string port_name = fmt::format("{}:{}", name, index);
      auto value = receive_impl(port_name.c_str(), in_type, true);
      const std::type_info& value_type = value.type();

      if (value_type == typeid(kNoReceivedMessage)) {
        error_message =
            fmt::format("No data is received from the input port with name '{}'", port_name);
        return false;
      }

      if (!process_received_value(
              value, value_type, port_name.c_str(), input_vector, error_message)) {
        return false;
      }
    }
    return true;
  }

  template <typename DataT>
  inline bool fill_input_vector_from_inputs(const char* name, DataT& input_vector,
                                            InputType in_type, std::string& error_message) {
    const auto& inputs = op_->spec()->inputs();
    const auto input_it = inputs.find(std::string(name));

    if (input_it == inputs.end()) {
      return false;
    }

    int index = 0;
    while (true) {
      auto value = receive_impl(name, in_type);
      const std::type_info& value_type = value.type();

      if (value_type == typeid(kNoReceivedMessage)) {
        if (index == 0) {
          error_message =
              fmt::format("No data is received from the input port with name '{}'", name);
          return false;
        }
        break;
      }
      if (index == 0 && value_type == typeid(DataT)) {
        // If the first input is of type DataT (such as `std::vector<bool>`), then return the value
        // directly
        input_vector = std::move(std::any_cast<DataT>(value));
        return true;
      }
      if (!process_received_value(value, value_type, name, input_vector, error_message)) {
        return false;
      }
      index++;
    }
    return true;
  }

  // Get unique_id for an input port
  std::string get_unique_id(Operator* op, const std::string& port_name);

  inline bool log_tensor(const std::shared_ptr<Tensor>& tensor, const char* port_name) {
    PROF_SCOPED_EVENT(op_->id(), event_data_logging);
    const std::string unique_id{get_unique_id(op_, port_name)};
    auto metadata_ptr = op_->is_metadata_enabled() ? op_->metadata() : nullptr;

    // Lazily retrieve CUDA stream only if needed for logging
    bool stream_checked = false;
    std::optional<cudaStream_t> stream_for_logging = std::nullopt;

    for (auto& data_logger : op_->fragment()->data_loggers()) {
      if (data_logger->should_log_input()) {
        if (!stream_checked) {
          stream_for_logging = get_first_stream_for_logging(port_name);
          stream_checked = true;
        }
        PROF_SCOPED_EVENT(op_->id(), event_log_tensor);
        data_logger->log_tensor_data(
            tensor, unique_id, -1, metadata_ptr, IOSpec::IOType::kInput, stream_for_logging);
      }
    }
    return true;
  }

  inline bool log_tensormap(const holoscan::TensorMap& tensor_map, const char* port_name) {
    PROF_SCOPED_EVENT(op_->id(), event_data_logging);
    const std::string unique_id{get_unique_id(op_, port_name)};
    auto metadata_ptr = op_->is_metadata_enabled() ? op_->metadata() : nullptr;

    // Lazily retrieve CUDA stream only if needed for logging
    bool stream_checked = false;
    std::optional<cudaStream_t> stream_for_logging = std::nullopt;

    for (auto& data_logger : op_->fragment()->data_loggers()) {
      if (data_logger->should_log_input()) {
        if (!stream_checked) {
          stream_for_logging = get_first_stream_for_logging(port_name);
          stream_checked = true;
        }
        PROF_SCOPED_EVENT(op_->id(), event_log_tensormap);
        data_logger->log_tensormap_data(
            tensor_map, unique_id, -1, metadata_ptr, IOSpec::IOType::kInput, stream_for_logging);
      }
    }
    return true;
  }

  inline bool populate_tensor_map(const holoscan::gxf::Entity& gxf_entity,
                                  holoscan::TensorMap& tensor_map) {
    auto tensor_components_expected = gxf_entity.findAllHeap<nvidia::gxf::Tensor>();
    for (const auto& gxf_tensor : tensor_components_expected.value()) {
      // Do zero-copy conversion to holoscan::Tensor (as in gxf_entity.get<holoscan::Tensor>())
      auto maybe_dl_ctx = (*gxf_tensor->get()).toDLManagedTensorContext();
      if (!maybe_dl_ctx) {
        HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
            "Failed to get std::shared_ptr<DLManagedTensorContext> from nvidia::gxf::Tensor");
        return false;
      }
      auto dl_ctx = maybe_dl_ctx.value();
      // Get MemoryBuffer pointer for stream-aware deallocation support
      auto* mem_buf_ptr = static_cast<nvidia::gxf::MemoryBuffer*>(dl_ctx->memory_ref.get());
      auto holoscan_tensor = std::make_shared<Tensor>(dl_ctx, mem_buf_ptr);
      tensor_map.insert({gxf_tensor->name(), holoscan_tensor});
    }
    return true;
  }

  template <typename DataT>
  inline bool process_received_value(std::any& value, const std::type_info& value_type,
                                     const char* port_name, DataT& input_vector,
                                     std::string& error_message) {
    // Assume that the received data is not of type NoMessageType
    // (this case should be handled by the caller)

    if (value_type == typeid(NoAccessibleMessageType)) {
      auto casted_value = std::any_cast<NoAccessibleMessageType>(value);
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(static_cast<std::string>(casted_value));
      error_message = static_cast<std::string>(std::move(casted_value));
      return false;
    }

    if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typename DataT::value_type, std::any>) {
      input_vector.push_back(std::move(value));
    } else if (value_type == typeid(std::nullptr_t)) {
      handle_null_value<DataT>(input_vector);
    } else {
      try {
        if constexpr (is_one_of_v<typename DataT::value_type, nvidia::gxf::Entity>) {
          // receive_impl returns a holoscan::gxf::Entity so we need to cast it to the correct type
          auto casted_value = std::any_cast<holoscan::gxf::Entity>(value);
          input_vector.push_back(std::move(casted_value));
        } else {
          auto casted_value = std::any_cast<typename DataT::value_type>(value);
          input_vector.push_back(std::move(casted_value));
        }
      } catch (const std::bad_any_cast& e) {
        return handle_bad_any_cast<DataT>(value, port_name, input_vector, error_message);
      } catch (const std::exception& e) {
        error_message = fmt::format(
            "Unable to cast the received data to the specified type for input '{}' of "
            "type {}: {}",
            port_name,
            value_type.name(),
            e.what());
        return false;
      }
    }

    return true;
  }

  template <typename DataT>
  inline void handle_null_value(DataT& input_vector) {
    if constexpr (holoscan::is_shared_ptr_v<typename DataT::value_type> ||
                  std::is_pointer_v<typename DataT::value_type>) {
      input_vector.push_back(typename DataT::value_type{nullptr});
    }
  }

  template <typename DataT>
  inline bool handle_bad_any_cast(std::any& value, const char* port_name, DataT& input_vector,
                                  std::string& error_message) {
    if constexpr (is_one_of_derived_v<typename DataT::value_type, nvidia::gxf::Entity>) {
      error_message = fmt::format(
          "Unable to cast the received data to the specified type (holoscan::gxf::Entity) for "
          "input "
          "'{}'",
          port_name);
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG(error_message);
      return false;
    } else if constexpr (is_one_of_derived_v<typename DataT::value_type, holoscan::TensorMap>) {
      TensorMap tensor_map;
      try {
        auto gxf_entity = std::any_cast<holoscan::gxf::Entity>(value);
        bool is_tensor_map_populated = populate_tensor_map(gxf_entity, tensor_map);
        if (!is_tensor_map_populated) {
          error_message = fmt::format(
              "Unable to populate the TensorMap from the received GXF Entity for input '{}'",
              port_name);
          HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG(error_message);
          return false;
        }
        HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("[receive] logging tensor map");
        auto& data_loggers = op_->fragment()->data_loggers();
        if (tensor_map.size() > 0 && !data_loggers.empty()) {
          log_tensormap(tensor_map, port_name);
        }
      } catch (const std::bad_any_cast& e) {
        error_message = fmt::format(
            "Unable to cast the received data to the specified type (holoscan::TensorMap) for "
            "input "
            "'{}'",
            port_name);
        HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG(error_message);
        return false;
      }
      input_vector.push_back(std::move(tensor_map));
    } else {
      error_message = fmt::format(
          "Unable to cast the received data to the specified type for input '{}' of type {}: {}",
          port_name,
          value.type().name(),
          error_message);
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG(error_message);
      return false;
    }
    return true;
  }

  template <typename DataT>
  inline holoscan::expected<DataT, holoscan::RuntimeError> receive_single_value(
      const char* name, InputType in_type, bool omit_tensormap_logging = false) {
    bool omit_data_logging = false;
    if constexpr (is_one_of_derived_v<DataT, holoscan::TensorMap>) {
      omit_data_logging = true;
    }
    auto value = receive_impl(name, in_type, false, omit_data_logging);
    const std::type_info& value_type = value.type();

    if (value_type == typeid(NoMessageType)) {
      return make_unexpected<holoscan::RuntimeError>(
          create_receive_error(name, "No message received from the input port"));
    } else if (value_type == typeid(NoAccessibleMessageType)) {
      auto casted_value = std::any_cast<NoAccessibleMessageType>(value);
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(static_cast<std::string>(casted_value));
      auto error_message = static_cast<std::string>(std::move(casted_value));
      return make_unexpected<holoscan::RuntimeError>(
          create_receive_error(name, error_message.c_str()));
    }

    try {
      if constexpr (std::is_same_v<DataT, std::any>) {
        return value;
      } else if (value_type == typeid(std::nullptr_t)) {
        return handle_null_value<DataT>();
      } else if constexpr (is_one_of_derived_v<DataT, nvidia::gxf::Entity>) {
        // Handle nvidia::gxf::Entity
        // receive_impl returns a holoscan::gxf::Entity so we need to cast it to the correct type
        return std::any_cast<holoscan::gxf::Entity>(value);
      } else if constexpr (is_one_of_derived_v<DataT, holoscan::TensorMap>) {
        // Handle holoscan::TensorMap
        TensorMap tensor_map;
        bool is_tensor_map_populated =
            populate_tensor_map(std::any_cast<holoscan::gxf::Entity>(value), tensor_map);
        if (!is_tensor_map_populated) {
          auto error_message = fmt::format(
              "Unable to populate the TensorMap from the received GXF Entity for input '{}'", name);
          HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG(error_message);
          return make_unexpected<holoscan::RuntimeError>(
              create_receive_error(name, error_message.c_str()));
        }
        if (!omit_tensormap_logging) {
          HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("[receive] logging tensor map");
          auto& data_loggers = op_->fragment()->data_loggers();
          if (tensor_map.size() > 0 && !data_loggers.empty()) {
            log_tensormap(tensor_map, name);
          }
        }
        return tensor_map;
      } else {
        return std::any_cast<DataT>(value);
      }
    } catch (const std::bad_any_cast& e) {
      auto error_message = fmt::format(
          "Unable to cast the received data to the specified type for input '{}' of type {}",
          name,
          value.type().name());
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG(error_message);

      return make_unexpected<holoscan::RuntimeError>(
          create_receive_error(name, error_message.c_str()));
    }
  }

  inline holoscan::RuntimeError create_receive_error(const char* name, const char* message) {
    auto error_message =
        fmt::format("Failure receiving message from input port '{}': {}", name, message);
    HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE(error_message);
    return holoscan::RuntimeError(holoscan::ErrorCode::kReceiveError, error_message.c_str());
  }

  template <typename DataT>
  inline holoscan::expected<DataT, holoscan::RuntimeError> handle_null_value() {
    if constexpr (holoscan::is_shared_ptr_v<DataT> || std::is_pointer_v<DataT>) {
      return DataT{nullptr};
    } else {
      auto error_message = "Received nullptr for a non-pointer type";
      return make_unexpected<holoscan::RuntimeError>(create_receive_error("input", error_message));
    }
  }

  // --------------- End of helper functions for the receive method ---------------

  void prepopulate_acquisition_timestamp_map();

  inline std::optional<cudaStream_t> get_first_stream_for_logging(const char* port_name) {
    auto received_streams = receive_cuda_streams(port_name);
    if (!received_streams.empty() && received_streams[0].has_value()) {
      if (received_streams.size() > 1) {
        HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG(
            "Multiple CUDA streams ({}) received on input port '{}', using first stream for data "
            "logging",
            received_streams.size(),
            port_name);
      }
      return received_streams[0];
    }
    return std::nullopt;
  }

  ExecutionContext* execution_context_ =
      nullptr;
  Operator* op_ = nullptr;
  std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>>& inputs_;

  std::shared_ptr<CudaObjectHandler> cuda_object_handler_{};

  // store any Timestamp component found in a received message entity
  // Keys are the input port names. This mapping is pre-initialized with all input port names
  // and reset to std::nullopt before each compute call. Values are populated for a given port
  // during the InputContext::receive call for that port.
  std::map<std::string, std::vector<std::optional<int64_t>>> acquisition_timestamp_map_;
};

class OutputContext {
 public:
  OutputContext(ExecutionContext* execution_context, Operator* op)
      : execution_context_(execution_context), op_(op), outputs_(op->spec()->outputs()) {}

  OutputContext(ExecutionContext* execution_context, Operator* op,
                std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>>& outputs)
      : execution_context_(execution_context), op_(op), outputs_(outputs) {}

  virtual ~OutputContext() = default;

  ExecutionContext* execution_context() const { return execution_context_; }

  Operator* op() const { return op_; }

  std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>>& outputs() const { return outputs_; }

 protected:
  enum class OutputType {
    kGXFEntity,
    kAny,
  };

 public:
  template <typename DataT,
            typename = std::enable_if_t<holoscan::is_one_of_derived_v<DataT, nvidia::gxf::Entity>>>
  void emit(DataT& data, const char* name = nullptr, const int64_t acq_timestamp = -1) {
    HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("OutputContext::emit (Entity DataT) for op: {}, name: {}",
                       op_->name(),
                       name == nullptr ? "nullptr" : name);
    std::string output_name = holoscan::get_well_formed_name(name, outputs_);
    auto output_it = outputs_.find(output_name);
    std::string unique_id;
    if (output_it != outputs_.end()) {
      unique_id = output_it->second->unique_id();
    } else {
      unique_id = fmt::format("{}.{}", op_->name(), name == nullptr ? "<unknown>" : name);
    }
    PROF_SCOPED_PORT_EVENT(op_->id(), unique_id, event_emit::color);

    // if it is the same as nvidia::gxf::Entity then just pass it to emit_impl
    if constexpr (holoscan::is_one_of_v<DataT, nvidia::gxf::Entity>) {
      emit_impl(data, name, OutputType::kGXFEntity, acq_timestamp);
    } else {
      // Convert it to nvidia::gxf::Entity and then pass it to emit_impl
      // Otherwise, we will lose the type information and cannot cast appropriately in emit_impl
      emit_impl(nvidia::gxf::Entity(data), name, OutputType::kGXFEntity, acq_timestamp);
    }
  }

  template <typename DataT,
            typename = std::enable_if_t<!holoscan::is_one_of_derived_v<DataT, nvidia::gxf::Entity>>>
  void emit(DataT data, const char* name = nullptr, const int64_t acq_timestamp = -1) {
    HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("OutputContext::emit (non-Entity DataT) for op: {}, name: {}",
                       op_->name(),
                       name == nullptr ? "nullptr" : name);
    std::string output_name = holoscan::get_well_formed_name(name, outputs_);
    auto output_it = outputs_.find(output_name);
    std::string unique_id;
    if (output_it != outputs_.end()) {
      unique_id = output_it->second->unique_id();
    } else {
      unique_id = fmt::format("{}.{}", op_->name(), name == nullptr ? "<unknown>" : name);
    }
    PROF_SCOPED_PORT_EVENT(op_->id(), unique_id, event_emit::color);

    emit_impl(std::move(data), name, OutputType::kAny, acq_timestamp);
  }

  void emit(holoscan::TensorMap& data, const char* name = nullptr,
            const int64_t acq_timestamp = -1);

  void emit(const std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Tensor>& data, const char* name = nullptr,
            const int64_t acq_timestamp = -1);

  virtual void set_cuda_stream([[maybe_unused]] const cudaStream_t stream,
                               [[maybe_unused]] const char* output_port_name = nullptr) {
    HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("set_cuda_stream not implemented in base OutputContext");
  }

  std::shared_ptr<CudaObjectHandler> cuda_object_handler() { return cuda_object_handler_; }

  void cuda_object_handler(std::shared_ptr<CudaObjectHandler> handler) {
    cuda_object_handler_ = std::move(handler);
  }

  virtual std::optional<cudaStream_t> stream_to_emit(
      [[maybe_unused]] const char* output_port_name = nullptr) {
    HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG("stream_to_emit not implemented in base OutputContext");
    return std::nullopt;
  }

 protected:
  virtual void emit_impl([[maybe_unused]] std::any data,
                         [[maybe_unused]] const char* name = nullptr,
                         [[maybe_unused]] OutputType out_type = OutputType::kAny,
                         [[maybe_unused]] const int64_t acq_timestamp = -1,
                         [[maybe_unused]] bool omit_data_logging = false,
                         [[maybe_unused]] bool skip_stream_propagation = false,
                         [[maybe_unused]] bool is_new_entity = false) {
    HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("emit_impl not implemented in base OutputContext");
  }

  bool log_tensor(const std::shared_ptr<Tensor>& tensor, const std::string& unique_id,
                  const char* port_name);

  bool log_tensormap(const holoscan::TensorMap& tensor_map, const std::string& unique_id,
                     const char* port_name);

  ExecutionContext* execution_context_ =
      nullptr;
  Operator* op_ = nullptr;
  std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>>& outputs_;
  std::shared_ptr<CudaObjectHandler> cuda_object_handler_{};
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_IO_CONTEXT_HPP */

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