Program Listing for File messagelabel.hpp
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include/holoscan/core/messagelabel.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_MESSAGELABEL_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_MESSAGELABEL_HPP
#include <ctime>
#include <iterator>
#include <map>
#include <mutex>
#include <string>
#include <unordered_set>
#include <vector>
#include "./forward_def.hpp"
#include "holoscan/logger/logger.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
// The initially reserved length of each path in message_paths
#define DEFAULT_PATH_LENGTH 10
// The initially reserved number of paths in message_paths
#define DEFAULT_NUM_PATHS 5
static inline int64_t get_current_time_us() {
struct timespec ts;
if (clock_gettime(CLOCK_REALTIME, &ts) == 0) {
return static_cast<int64_t>(ts.tv_sec) * 1000000 + static_cast<int64_t>(ts.tv_nsec) / 1000;
} else {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Error in clock_gettime");
return -1;
}
}
struct OperatorTimestampLabel {
public:
OperatorTimestampLabel() = default;
explicit OperatorTimestampLabel(const std::string& op_name)
: operator_name(op_name), rec_timestamp(get_current_time_us()), pub_timestamp(-1) {}
OperatorTimestampLabel(const std::string& op_name, int64_t rec_t, int64_t pub_t)
: operator_name(op_name), rec_timestamp(rec_t), pub_timestamp(pub_t) {}
OperatorTimestampLabel(const OperatorTimestampLabel& o)
: operator_name(o.operator_name),
rec_timestamp(o.rec_timestamp),
pub_timestamp(o.pub_timestamp) {}
OperatorTimestampLabel& operator=(const OperatorTimestampLabel& o);
void set_pub_timestamp_to_current() { pub_timestamp = get_current_time_us(); }
// Operator* operator_ptr = nullptr;
std::string operator_name = "";
// The timestamp when an Operator receives from an input
// For a root Operator, it is the start of the compute call
int64_t rec_timestamp = 0;
// The timestamp when an Operator publishes an output
// For a leaf Operator, it is the end of the compute call
int64_t pub_timestamp = 0;
};
class MessageLabel {
public:
using TimestampedPath = std::vector<OperatorTimestampLabel>;
using PathOperators = std::unordered_set<std::string>;
using FrameNumberMap = std::map<std::string, uint64_t>; // operatorname-portname -> frame_number
MessageLabel() {
// By default, allocate DEFAULT_NUM_PATHS paths in the message_paths
message_paths.reserve(DEFAULT_NUM_PATHS);
message_path_operators.reserve(DEFAULT_NUM_PATHS);
}
MessageLabel(const MessageLabel& m)
: message_paths(m.message_paths),
message_path_operators(m.message_path_operators),
frame_numbers_(m.get_frame_numbers()) {}
explicit MessageLabel(const std::vector<TimestampedPath>& m_paths) : message_paths(m_paths) {
for (auto& path : m_paths) {
PathOperators new_path_operators;
for (auto& op : path) {
new_path_operators.insert(op.operator_name);
}
message_path_operators.push_back(new_path_operators);
}
}
MessageLabel& operator=(const MessageLabel& m) {
if (this != &m) {
this->message_paths = m.message_paths;
this->message_path_operators = m.message_path_operators;
this->frame_numbers_ = m.get_frame_numbers();
}
return *this;
}
int num_paths() const { return message_paths.size(); }
std::vector<std::string> get_all_path_names();
std::vector<TimestampedPath>& paths() { return message_paths; }
const std::vector<TimestampedPath>& paths() const { return message_paths; }
int64_t get_e2e_latency(int index);
double get_e2e_latency_ms(int index) { return ((double)get_e2e_latency(index) / 1000); }
static double get_path_e2e_latency_ms(const TimestampedPath& path) {
int64_t latency = path.back().pub_timestamp - path.front().rec_timestamp;
return (static_cast<double>(latency) / 1000);
}
TimestampedPath get_path(int index);
std::string get_path_name(int index);
OperatorTimestampLabel& get_operator(int path_index, int op_index);
void set_operator_pub_timestamp(int path_index, int op_index, int64_t pub_timestamp);
void set_operator_rec_timestamp(int path_index, int op_index, int64_t rec_timestamp);
std::vector<int> has_operator(const std::string& op_name) const;
inline void set_frame_number(const std::string& operator_name, const std::string& port_name,
uint64_t frame_number) {
std::scoped_lock lock(frame_numbers_mutex_);
std::string key = operator_name + "-" + port_name;
frame_numbers_[key] = frame_number;
}
FrameNumberMap get_frame_numbers() const {
std::scoped_lock lock(frame_numbers_mutex_);
return frame_numbers_;
}
void add_new_op_timestamp(const holoscan::OperatorTimestampLabel& o_timestamp);
void update_last_op_publish();
void add_new_path(const TimestampedPath& path);
void add_new_path(TimestampedPath&& path);
std::string to_string() const;
static std::string to_string(const TimestampedPath& path);
void print_all();
private:
std::vector<TimestampedPath> message_paths;
std::vector<PathOperators> message_path_operators;
FrameNumberMap frame_numbers_;
mutable std::mutex frame_numbers_mutex_;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_MESSAGELABEL_HPP */