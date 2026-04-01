Program Listing for File pubsub_context.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_NETWORK_CONTEXTS_GXF_PUBSUB_CONTEXT_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_NETWORK_CONTEXTS_GXF_PUBSUB_CONTEXT_HPP #include <memory> #include <string> #include <vector> #include <gxf/pubsub/gid.hpp> #include <gxf/pubsub/pubsub_context.hpp> #include <gxf/pubsub/endpoint_info.hpp> #include "../../gxf/gxf_network_context.hpp" #include "../../resources/gxf/clock.hpp" namespace holoscan { class PubSubContext : public gxf::GXFNetworkContext { public: HOLOSCAN_NETWORK_CONTEXT_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(PubSubContext, gxf::GXFNetworkContext) PubSubContext() = default; const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::PubSubContext"; } void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override; void initialize() override; std::shared_ptr<Clock> clock() override; nvidia::gxf::PubSubContext* get() const; std::string node_name() const; std::vector<nvidia::gxf::TopicInfo> get_topics() const; size_t get_publisher_count(const std::string& topic) const; size_t get_subscriber_count(const std::string& topic) const; std::vector<nvidia::gxf::Gid> registered_publisher_gids() const; std::vector<nvidia::gxf::Gid> registered_subscriber_gids() const; nvidia::gxf::Expected<nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Transmitter>> get_publisher_transmitter( const nvidia::gxf::Gid& gid) const; nvidia::gxf::Expected<nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Receiver>> get_subscriber_receiver( const nvidia::gxf::Gid& gid) const; protected: virtual void setup_backend(); private: Parameter<std::string> node_name_; Parameter<std::shared_ptr<gxf::Clock>> clock_; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_NETWORK_CONTEXTS_GXF_PUBSUB_CONTEXT_HPP */