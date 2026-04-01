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Program Listing for File annotated_double_buffer_receiver.hpp

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/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_ANNOTATED_DOUBLE_BUFFER_RECEIVER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_ANNOTATED_DOUBLE_BUFFER_RECEIVER_HPP

#include <gxf/std/double_buffer_receiver.hpp>

#include <gxf/core/component.hpp>
#include <gxf/core/entity.hpp>
#include <gxf/core/handle.hpp>

namespace holoscan {

// Forward declarations
class Operator;

class AnnotatedDoubleBufferReceiver : public nvidia::gxf::DoubleBufferReceiver {
 public:
  AnnotatedDoubleBufferReceiver() = default;

  gxf_result_t receive_abi(gxf_uid_t* uid);

  holoscan::Operator* op() { return op_; }

  void op(holoscan::Operator* op) { this->op_ = op; }

 private:
  holoscan::Operator* op_ = nullptr;
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_ANNOTATED_DOUBLE_BUFFER_RECEIVER_HPP */

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