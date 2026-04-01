Program Listing for File clock.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_CLOCK_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_CLOCK_HPP #include <string> #include "../../clock.hpp" #include "../../gxf/gxf_resource.hpp" namespace nvidia { namespace gxf { class Clock; } } // namespace nvidia namespace holoscan { namespace gxf { class Clock : public ClockInterface, public GXFResource { public: HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(Clock, GXFResource) Clock() = default; Clock(const std::string& name, nvidia::gxf::Clock* component); const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::Clock"; } double time() const override = 0; int64_t timestamp() const override = 0; void sleep_for(int64_t duration_ns) override = 0; // Bring the templated sleep_for method from ClockInterface into scope using ClockInterface::sleep_for; void sleep_until(int64_t target_time_ns) override = 0; nvidia::gxf::Clock* get() const; }; } // namespace gxf } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_CLOCK_HPP */