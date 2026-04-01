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Program Listing for File dfft_collector.hpp

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/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_DFFT_COLLECTOR_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_DFFT_COLLECTOR_HPP

#include <map>

#include "gxf/std/monitor.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/dataflow_tracker.hpp"

namespace holoscan {

class DFFTCollector : public nvidia::gxf::Monitor {
 public:
  gxf_result_t on_execute_abi(gxf_uid_t eid, uint64_t timestamp, gxf_result_t code) override;

  void data_flow_tracker(holoscan::DataFlowTracker* d);

 private:
  holoscan::DataFlowTracker* data_flow_tracker_ = nullptr;

  std::map<gxf_uid_t, int64_t> leaf_last_execution_count_;

  std::map<gxf_uid_t, int64_t> probe_last_execution_count_;
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_DFFT_COLLECTOR_HPP */

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