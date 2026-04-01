Program Listing for File gxf_component_resource.hpp
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include/holoscan/core/resources/gxf/gxf_component_resource.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_GXF_COMPONENT_RESOURCE_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_GXF_COMPONENT_RESOURCE_HPP
#include "../../gxf/gxf_resource.hpp"
#include <list>
#include <memory>
#include <utility>
#include "holoscan/core/gxf/gxf_component_info.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
#define HOLOSCAN_WRAP_GXF_COMPONENT_AS_RESOURCE(class_name, gxf_typename) \
class class_name : public ::holoscan::GXFComponentResource { \
public: \
HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_TEMPLATE() \
explicit class_name(ArgT&& arg, ArgsT&&... args) \
: ::holoscan::GXFComponentResource(gxf_typename, std::forward<ArgT>(arg), \
std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...) {} \
class_name() : ::holoscan::GXFComponentResource(gxf_typename) {} \
};
class GXFComponentResource : public gxf::GXFResource {
public:
// Constructor
template <typename... ArgsT>
explicit GXFComponentResource(const char* gxf_typename, ArgsT&&... args)
: GXFResource(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...) {
gxf_typename_ = gxf_typename;
}
// Default constructor
GXFComponentResource() = default;
// Returns the type name of the GXF component
const char* gxf_typename() const override;
// Sets up the component spec
void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override;
// Sets the parameters of the component
void set_parameters() override;
protected:
std::shared_ptr<gxf::ComponentInfo> gxf_component_info_;
std::list<Parameter<void*>> parameters_;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_GXF_COMPONENT_RESOURCE_HPP */