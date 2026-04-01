Program Listing for File holoscan_async_buffer_receiver.hpp
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include/holoscan/core/resources/gxf/holoscan_async_buffer_receiver.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_HOLOSCAN_ASYNC_BUFFER_RECEIVER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_HOLOSCAN_ASYNC_BUFFER_RECEIVER_HPP
#include <gxf/std/async_buffer_receiver.hpp>
#include <gxf/core/component.hpp>
#include <gxf/core/entity.hpp>
#include <gxf/core/handle.hpp>
namespace holoscan {
// Forward declarations
class Operator;
class HoloscanAsyncBufferReceiver : public nvidia::gxf::AsyncBufferReceiver {
public:
HoloscanAsyncBufferReceiver() = default;
gxf_result_t receive_abi(gxf_uid_t* uid) override;
holoscan::Operator* op() const { return op_; }
void op(holoscan::Operator* op) { this->op_ = op; }
void track() { tracking_ = true; }
private:
holoscan::Operator* op_ = nullptr;
bool tracking_ = false;
gxf_uid_t last_received_uid_ = kNullUid;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_HOLOSCAN_ASYNC_BUFFER_RECEIVER_HPP */