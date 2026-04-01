Program Listing for File manual_clock.hpp
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include/holoscan/core/resources/gxf/manual_clock.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_MANUAL_CLOCK_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_MANUAL_CLOCK_HPP
#include <chrono>
#include <string>
#include "./clock.hpp"
namespace nvidia {
namespace gxf {
class ManualClock;
}
} // namespace nvidia
namespace holoscan {
class ManualClock : public gxf::Clock {
public:
HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(ManualClock, gxf::Clock)
ManualClock() = default;
ManualClock(const std::string& name, nvidia::gxf::ManualClock* component);
const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::ManualClock"; }
void setup(ComponentSpec& spec);
double time() const override;
int64_t timestamp() const override;
void sleep_for(int64_t duration_ns) override;
// Bring the templated sleep_for method from base class into scope
using gxf::Clock::sleep_for;
void sleep_until(int64_t target_time_ns) override;
nvidia::gxf::ManualClock* get() const;
private:
Parameter<int64_t> initial_timestamp_;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_MANUAL_CLOCK_HPP */