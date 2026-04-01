Program Listing for File receiver.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_RECEIVER_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_RECEIVER_HPP #include <cstdint> #include <string> #include <gxf/core/entity.hpp> #include <gxf/core/expected.hpp> #include <gxf/std/receiver.hpp> #include "../../gxf/gxf_resource.hpp" namespace holoscan { class Receiver : public gxf::GXFResource { public: HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(Receiver, GXFResource) Receiver() = default; Receiver(const std::string& name, nvidia::gxf::Receiver* component); const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::Receiver"; } nvidia::gxf::Receiver* get() const; size_t capacity() const; size_t size() const; size_t back_size() const; nvidia::gxf::Expected<nvidia::gxf::Entity> peek(int32_t index = 0) const; nvidia::gxf::Expected<void> sync(); }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_RECEIVER_HPP */