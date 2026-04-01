Program Listing for File synthetic_clock.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_SYNTHETIC_CLOCK_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_SYNTHETIC_CLOCK_HPP #include <chrono> #include <string> #include <gxf/std/synthetic_clock.hpp> #include "./clock.hpp" namespace holoscan { class SyntheticClock : public gxf::Clock { public: HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(SyntheticClock, gxf::Clock) SyntheticClock() = default; SyntheticClock(const std::string& name, nvidia::gxf::SyntheticClock* component); const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::SyntheticClock"; } void setup(ComponentSpec& spec); double time() const override; int64_t timestamp() const override; void sleep_for(int64_t duration_ns) override; // Bring the templated sleep_for method from base class into scope using gxf::Clock::sleep_for; void sleep_until(int64_t target_time_ns) override; void advance_to(int64_t new_time_ns); void advance_by(int64_t time_delta_ns); template <typename Rep, typename Period> void advance_by(std::chrono::duration<Rep, Period> duration) { int64_t time_delta_ns = std::chrono::duration_cast<std::chrono::nanoseconds>(duration).count(); advance_by(time_delta_ns); } nvidia::gxf::SyntheticClock* get() const; private: Parameter<int64_t> initial_timestamp_; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_SYNTHETIC_CLOCK_HPP */