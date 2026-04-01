Program Listing for File ucx_entity_serializer.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_ENTITY_SERIALIZER_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_ENTITY_SERIALIZER_HPP #include <memory> #include <vector> #include <gxf/ucx/ucx_entity_serializer.hpp> #include "../../gxf/gxf_resource.hpp" namespace holoscan { class UcxEntitySerializer : public gxf::GXFResource { public: HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(UcxEntitySerializer, GXFResource) UcxEntitySerializer() = default; const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::UcxEntitySerializer"; } void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override; void initialize() override; nvidia::gxf::UcxEntitySerializer* get() const; private: Parameter<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Resource>>> component_serializers_; Parameter<bool> verbose_warning_; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_ENTITY_SERIALIZER_HPP */