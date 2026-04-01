Program Listing for File event_based_scheduler.hpp

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include/holoscan/core/schedulers/gxf/event_based_scheduler.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024-2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_SCHEDULERS_GXF_EVENT_BASED_SCHEDULER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_SCHEDULERS_GXF_EVENT_BASED_SCHEDULER_HPP
#include <cstdint>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <vector>
#include <gxf/std/event_based_scheduler.hpp>
#include "../../gxf/gxf_scheduler.hpp"
#include "../../resources/gxf/clock.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
class EventBasedScheduler : public gxf::GXFScheduler {
public:
HOLOSCAN_SCHEDULER_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(EventBasedScheduler, gxf::GXFScheduler)
EventBasedScheduler() = default;
const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::EventBasedScheduler"; }
std::shared_ptr<Clock> clock() override;
void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override;
void initialize() override;
// Parameter getters used for printing scheduler description (e.g. for Python __repr__)
int64_t worker_thread_number() { return worker_thread_number_; }
bool stop_on_deadlock() { return stop_on_deadlock_; }
int64_t stop_on_deadlock_timeout() { return stop_on_deadlock_timeout_; }
int64_t network_connection_timeout() { return network_connection_timeout_; }
// could return std::optional<int64_t>, but just using int64_t simplifies the Python bindings
int64_t max_duration_ms() { return max_duration_ms_.has_value() ? max_duration_ms_.get() : -1; }
std::vector<uint32_t> pin_cores() {
return pin_cores_.has_value() ? pin_cores_.get() : std::vector<uint32_t>{};
}
nvidia::gxf::EventBasedScheduler* get() const;
private:
Parameter<std::shared_ptr<gxf::Clock>> clock_;
Parameter<int64_t> worker_thread_number_;
Parameter<bool> stop_on_deadlock_;
Parameter<int64_t> max_duration_ms_;
Parameter<int64_t> stop_on_deadlock_timeout_; // in ms
Parameter<int64_t> network_connection_timeout_; // in ms
Parameter<std::vector<uint32_t>> pin_cores_; // CPU core IDs to pin the worker threads to
// The following parameter needs to wait on ThreadPool support
// Parameter<bool> thread_pool_allocation_auto_;
void* clock_gxf_cptr() const override;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_SCHEDULERS_GXF_EVENT_BASED_SCHEDULER_HPP */