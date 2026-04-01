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Program Listing for File system_resource_manager.hpp

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/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_SYSTEM_SYSTEM_RESOURCE_MANAGER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_SYSTEM_SYSTEM_RESOURCE_MANAGER_HPP

#include <memory>

#include "holoscan/core/system/cpu_resource_monitor.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/system/gpu_resource_monitor.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/system/topology.hpp"

namespace holoscan {

class SystemResourceManager {
 public:
  SystemResourceManager();
  virtual ~SystemResourceManager() = default;

  CPUResourceMonitor* cpu_monitor();

  GPUResourceMonitor* gpu_monitor();

 protected:
  std::shared_ptr<Topology> topology_;
  std::shared_ptr<CPUResourceMonitor> cpu_resource_monitor_;
  std::shared_ptr<GPUResourceMonitor> gpu_resource_monitor_;
};
}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_SYSTEM_SYSTEM_RESOURCE_MANAGER_HPP */

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