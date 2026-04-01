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Program Listing for File type_traits.hpp

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/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_TYPES_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_TYPES_HPP

#include <array>
#include <cstdint>
#include <memory>
#include <type_traits>
#include <vector>

#include "./forward_def.hpp"

namespace holoscan {

struct scalar_type : std::integral_constant<int, 0> {};
struct vector_type : std::integral_constant<int, 1> {};
struct array_type : std::integral_constant<int, 2> {};

// base_type/base_type_t

template <typename T, typename Enable = void>
struct base_type {
  using type = std::decay_t<T>;
};

template <typename T>
struct base_type<T, typename std::enable_if_t<std::is_base_of_v<Resource, std::decay_t<T>>>> {
  using type = Resource;
};

template <typename T>
struct base_type<T, typename std::enable_if_t<std::is_base_of_v<Condition, std::decay_t<T>>>> {
  using type = Condition;
};

template <typename T>
using base_type_t = typename base_type<T>::type;

// type_info

template <typename T>
struct _type_info {
  using container_type = scalar_type;
  using element_type = base_type_t<T>;
  using derived_type = std::decay_t<T>;
  static constexpr int32_t dimension = 0;
};

template <typename T>
struct _type_info<std::shared_ptr<T>> {
  using container_type = scalar_type;
  using element_type = std::shared_ptr<base_type_t<T>>;
  using derived_type = std::decay_t<T>;
  static constexpr int32_t dimension = 0;
};

template <typename T>
struct _type_info<std::vector<T>> {
  using container_type = vector_type;
  using element_type = base_type_t<T>;
  using derived_type = std::decay_t<T>;
  static constexpr int32_t dimension = 1;
};

template <typename T>
struct _type_info<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<T>>> {
  using container_type = vector_type;
  using element_type = std::shared_ptr<base_type_t<T>>;
  using derived_type = std::decay_t<T>;
  static constexpr int32_t dimension = 1;
};

template <typename T>
struct _type_info<std::vector<std::vector<T>>> {
  using container_type = vector_type;
  using element_type = base_type_t<T>;
  using derived_type = std::decay_t<T>;
  static constexpr int32_t dimension = 2;
};

template <typename T>
struct _type_info<std::vector<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<T>>>> {
  using container_type = vector_type;
  using element_type = std::shared_ptr<base_type_t<T>>;
  using derived_type = std::decay_t<T>;
  static constexpr int32_t dimension = 2;
};

template <typename T, std::size_t N>
struct _type_info<std::array<T, N>> {
  using container_type = array_type;
  using element_type = base_type_t<T>;
  using derived_type = std::decay_t<T>;
  static constexpr int32_t dimension = 1;
};

template <typename T>
struct _type_info<Parameter<std::shared_ptr<T>>> {
  using container_type = scalar_type;
  using element_type = std::shared_ptr<base_type_t<T>>;
  using derived_type = std::decay_t<T>;
  static constexpr int32_t dimension = 0;
};

template <typename T>
struct _type_info<Parameter<std::vector<T>>> {
  using container_type = vector_type;
  using element_type = base_type_t<T>;
  using derived_type = std::decay_t<T>;
  static constexpr int32_t dimension = 1;
};

template <typename T>
struct _type_info<Parameter<std::vector<std::vector<T>>>> {
  using container_type = vector_type;
  using element_type = base_type_t<T>;
  using derived_type = std::decay_t<T>;
  static constexpr int32_t dimension = 2;
};

template <typename T, std::size_t N>
struct _type_info<Parameter<std::array<T, N>>> {
  using container_type = array_type;
  using element_type = base_type_t<T>;
  using derived_type = std::decay_t<T>;
  static constexpr int32_t dimension = 1;
};

template <typename T>
using type_info = _type_info<std::decay_t<T>>;

// element_of/element_of_t

template <typename T>
struct _element_of {
  using type = void;
};

template <typename T>
struct _element_of<std::vector<T>> {
  using type = std::decay_t<T>;
};

template <typename T, std::size_t N>
struct _element_of<std::array<T, N>> {
  using type = std::decay_t<T>;
};

template <typename T>
using element_of = _element_of<std::decay_t<T>>;

template <typename T>
using element_of_t = typename _element_of<std::decay_t<T>>::type;

// remove_pointer/remove_pointer_t
// (This implementation removes both std::shared_ptr and raw pointers.)

template <typename T>
struct remove_pointer {
  using type = std::remove_pointer_t<T>;
};

template <typename T>
struct remove_pointer<std::shared_ptr<T>> {
  using type = T;
};

template <typename T>
using remove_pointer_t = typename remove_pointer<T>::type;

// is_scalar/is_scalar_t/is_scalar_v

template <typename T>
struct is_scalar
    : std::integral_constant<
          bool, std::is_same_v<typename type_info<std::decay_t<T>>::container_type, scalar_type>> {
};

template <typename T>
using is_scalar_t = typename is_scalar<T>::type;

template <typename T>
inline constexpr bool is_scalar_v = is_scalar<std::decay_t<T>>::value;

// is_vector/is_vector_v

template <typename T>
struct is_vector : public std::integral_constant<
                       bool, std::is_same_v<typename type_info<T>::container_type, vector_type>> {};

template <typename T>
using is_vector_t = typename is_vector<T>::type;

template <typename T>
inline constexpr bool is_vector_v = is_vector<std::decay_t<T>>::value;

// is_array/is_array_t/is_array_v

template <typename T>
struct is_array : public std::integral_constant<
                      bool, std::is_same_v<typename type_info<T>::container_type, array_type>> {};

template <typename T>
using is_array_t = typename is_array<T>::type;

template <typename T>
inline constexpr bool is_array_v = is_array<std::decay_t<T>>::value;

// is_shared_ptr/is_shared_ptr_t/is_shared_ptr_v

template <typename T>
struct is_shared_ptr : public std::integral_constant<bool, false> {};

template <typename T>
struct is_shared_ptr<std::shared_ptr<T>> : public std::integral_constant<bool, true> {};

template <typename T>
using is_shared_ptr_t = typename is_shared_ptr<T>::type;

template <typename T>
inline constexpr bool is_shared_ptr_v = is_shared_ptr<std::decay_t<T>>::value;

// is_yaml_convertable/is_yaml_convertable_t/is_yaml_convertable_v

template <typename T>
struct is_yaml_convertable
    : public std::integral_constant<bool,
                                    !(std::is_same_v<IOSpec*, base_type_t<T>> ||
                                      std::is_same_v<std::shared_ptr<Resource>, base_type_t<T>> ||
                                      std::is_same_v<std::shared_ptr<Condition>, base_type_t<T>>)> {
};

template <typename T>
using is_yaml_convertable_t = typename is_yaml_convertable<T>::type;

template <typename T>
inline constexpr bool is_yaml_convertable_v = is_yaml_convertable<std::decay_t<T>>::value;

// is_one_of_v

template <typename T, typename... ArgsT>
inline constexpr bool is_one_of_v = ((std::is_same_v<T, ArgsT> || ...));

// is_one_of_derived_v

template <typename T, typename... ArgsT>
inline constexpr bool is_one_of_derived_v = ((std::is_base_of_v<ArgsT, T> || ...));

// dimension_of_v

template <typename T>
inline constexpr int32_t dimension_of_v = type_info<T>::dimension;

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_TYPES_HPP */

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