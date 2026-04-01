Program Listing for File bayer_demosaic_gpu_resident.hpp
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include/holoscan/operators/bayer_demosaic_gpu_resident/bayer_demosaic_gpu_resident.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_BAYER_DEMOSAIC_GPU_RESIDENT_BAYER_DEMOSAIC_GPU_RESIDENT_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_BAYER_DEMOSAIC_GPU_RESIDENT_BAYER_DEMOSAIC_GPU_RESIDENT_HPP
#include <npp.h>
#include <cstdint>
#include "holoscan/core/gpu_resident_operator.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/io_context.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/io_spec.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/operator_spec.hpp"
namespace holoscan::ops {
class BayerDemosaicGpuResidentOp : public holoscan::GPUResidentOperator {
public:
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(BayerDemosaicGpuResidentOp, holoscan::GPUResidentOperator)
BayerDemosaicGpuResidentOp() = default;
void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override;
void initialize() override;
void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output,
ExecutionContext& context) override;
private:
// Configuration parameters
Parameter<int32_t> width_;
Parameter<int32_t> height_;
Parameter<int32_t> pixel_type_; // 0 = uint8, 1 = uint16
Parameter<int> bayer_interp_mode_;
Parameter<int> bayer_grid_pos_;
Parameter<bool> generate_alpha_;
Parameter<int> alpha_value_;
// Cached NPP parameters (set once during initialize)
NppStreamContext npp_stream_ctx_{};
NppiInterpolationMode npp_bayer_interp_mode_ = NPPI_INTER_UNDEFINED;
NppiBayerGridPosition npp_bayer_grid_pos_ = NPPI_BAYER_GBRG;
// Pre-computed values for compute
int32_t in_line_step_ = 0;
int32_t out_line_step_ = 0;
NppiSize roi_size_{0, 0};
NppiRect roi_rect_{0, 0, 0, 0};
int16_t out_channels_ = 3;
size_t element_size_ = 1;
};
} // namespace holoscan::ops
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_BAYER_DEMOSAIC_GPU_RESIDENT_BAYER_DEMOSAIC_GPU_RESIDENT_HPP */