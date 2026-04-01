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Program Listing for File ping_tensor_tx.hpp

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/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024-2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_PING_TENSOR_TX_PING_TENSOR_TX_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_PING_TENSOR_TX_PING_TENSOR_TX_HPP

#include <memory>
#include <string>

#include <holoscan/holoscan.hpp>

namespace holoscan::ops {

class PingTensorTxOp : public Operator {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(PingTensorTxOp)

  PingTensorTxOp() = default;

  void initialize() override;
  void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override;
  void compute([[maybe_unused]] InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output,
               [[maybe_unused]] ExecutionContext& context) override;

  nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType element_type() {
    if (element_type_.has_value()) {
      return element_type_.value();
    }
    element_type_ = primitive_type(data_type_.get());
    return element_type_.value();
  }

 private:
  nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType primitive_type(const std::string& data_type);
  std::optional<nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType> element_type_;
  size_t count_ = 1;

  Parameter<std::shared_ptr<Allocator>> allocator_{nullptr};
  Parameter<std::string> storage_type_{"system"};
  Parameter<int32_t> batch_size_{0};
  Parameter<int32_t> rows_{32};
  Parameter<int32_t> columns_{64};
  Parameter<int32_t> channels_{0};
  Parameter<std::string> data_type_{"uint8_t"};
  Parameter<std::string> tensor_name_{"tensor"};
  Parameter<std::shared_ptr<CudaStreamPool>> cuda_stream_pool_{};
  Parameter<bool> async_device_allocation_{false};
  Parameter<std::vector<uint8_t>> data_{};
};

}  // namespace holoscan::ops

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_PING_TENSOR_TX_PING_TENSOR_TX_HPP */

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