Program Listing for File matx_allocator.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_UTILS_MATX_ALLOCATOR_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_UTILS_MATX_ALLOCATOR_HPP #include <cuda_runtime_api.h> #include <cstddef> #include <cstdint> #include <exception> #include <memory> #include <new> #include <stdexcept> #include "holoscan/core/resources/gxf/allocator.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/resources/gxf/cuda_allocator.hpp" #include "holoscan/logger/logger.hpp" namespace holoscan { class MatXAllocator { public: explicit MatXAllocator(Allocator* allocator, MemoryStorageType storage_type = MemoryStorageType::kDevice, cudaStream_t stream = nullptr) : allocator_(allocator), storage_type_(storage_type), stream_(stream), cuda_allocator_(dynamic_cast<CudaAllocator*>(allocator)) { if (!allocator_) { throw std::invalid_argument("MatXAllocator: allocator must not be null"); } // Async allocation (CudaAllocator + stream) only supports device memory. // The GXF CudaAllocator::allocate_async_abi has no storage-type parameter // and always allocates device memory. Fail loudly to prevent silent misuse. if (cuda_allocator_ && stream_ && storage_type_ != MemoryStorageType::kDevice) { throw std::invalid_argument( "MatXAllocator: async allocation (CudaAllocator + stream) only " "supports kDevice storage type; use the synchronous path (no " "stream) for other memory types"); } } MatXAllocator(Allocator* allocator, cudaStream_t stream) : MatXAllocator(allocator, MemoryStorageType::kDevice, stream) {} explicit MatXAllocator(const std::shared_ptr<Allocator>& allocator, MemoryStorageType storage_type = MemoryStorageType::kDevice, cudaStream_t stream = nullptr) : MatXAllocator(allocator.get(), storage_type, stream) {} MatXAllocator(const std::shared_ptr<Allocator>& allocator, cudaStream_t stream) : MatXAllocator(allocator.get(), MemoryStorageType::kDevice, stream) {} // Copyable and movable (lightweight, non-owning). MatXAllocator(const MatXAllocator&) = default; MatXAllocator& operator=(const MatXAllocator&) = default; MatXAllocator(MatXAllocator&&) = default; MatXAllocator& operator=(MatXAllocator&&) = default; [[nodiscard]] void* allocate(size_t size) { if (size == 0) { return nullptr; } void* ptr = nullptr; if (cuda_allocator_ && stream_) { // Path 1: CudaAllocator with stream — use async allocation. ptr = static_cast<void*>(cuda_allocator_->allocate_async(static_cast<uint64_t>(size), stream_)); } else { // Path 2: Synchronous allocation with explicit memory type. ptr = static_cast<void*>(allocator_->allocate(static_cast<uint64_t>(size), storage_type_)); } if (!ptr) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("MatXAllocator: failed to allocate {} bytes", size); throw std::bad_alloc(); } return ptr; } void deallocate(void* ptr, [[maybe_unused]] size_t size) noexcept { if (!ptr) { return; } try { if (cuda_allocator_ && stream_) { // Path 1: CudaAllocator with stream — use GXF-level free_async for // status. The Holoscan CudaAllocator::free_async wrapper is void and // silently swallows errors. Call the GXF API directly to get // Expected<void> for error detection. auto* gxf_cuda_alloc = cuda_allocator_->get(); if (gxf_cuda_alloc) { auto result = gxf_cuda_alloc->free_async(static_cast<nvidia::byte*>(ptr), stream_); if (result) { return; } HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN( "MatXAllocator: free_async failed, " "synchronizing stream before sync free fallback"); } else { HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN( "MatXAllocator: GXF CudaAllocator unavailable, " "synchronizing stream before sync free fallback"); } // Synchronize the stream before falling back to synchronous free // to prevent use-after-free if GPU operations are still in flight. cudaStreamSynchronize(stream_); allocator_->free(static_cast<nvidia::byte*>(ptr)); } else if (stream_) { // Path 2: Non-CudaAllocator with stream (e.g., BlockMemoryPool). // Access GXF-level allocator for stream-aware free(ptr, stream). auto* gxf_allocator = allocator_->get(); if (gxf_allocator) { auto maybe_result = gxf_allocator->free(static_cast<nvidia::byte*>(ptr), static_cast<void*>(stream_)); if (maybe_result) { return; } HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN( "MatXAllocator: stream-aware free failed, " "synchronizing stream before sync free fallback"); } else { HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN( "MatXAllocator: GXF allocator unavailable, " "synchronizing stream before sync free fallback"); } // Synchronize the stream before falling back to synchronous free // to prevent use-after-free if GPU operations are still in flight. cudaStreamSynchronize(stream_); allocator_->free(static_cast<nvidia::byte*>(ptr)); } else { // Path 3: No stream — synchronous free. allocator_->free(static_cast<nvidia::byte*>(ptr)); } } catch (const std::exception& e) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("MatXAllocator: deallocate failed: {}", e.what()); } catch (...) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("MatXAllocator: deallocate failed with unknown exception"); } } Allocator* allocator() const noexcept { return allocator_; } MemoryStorageType storage_type() const noexcept { return storage_type_; } cudaStream_t stream() const noexcept { return stream_; } MatXAllocator with_stream(cudaStream_t stream) const { return MatXAllocator(allocator_, storage_type_, stream); } private: Allocator* allocator_; MemoryStorageType storage_type_; cudaStream_t stream_; CudaAllocator* cuda_allocator_; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif// HOLOSCAN_UTILS_MATX_ALLOCATOR_HPP