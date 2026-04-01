Program Listing for File matx_allocator.hpp
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include/holoscan/utils/matx_allocator.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_UTILS_MATX_ALLOCATOR_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_UTILS_MATX_ALLOCATOR_HPP
#include <cuda_runtime_api.h>
#include <cstddef>
#include <cstdint>
#include <exception>
#include <memory>
#include <new>
#include <stdexcept>
#include "holoscan/core/resources/gxf/allocator.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/resources/gxf/cuda_allocator.hpp"
#include "holoscan/logger/logger.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
class MatXAllocator {
public:
explicit MatXAllocator(Allocator* allocator,
MemoryStorageType storage_type = MemoryStorageType::kDevice,
cudaStream_t stream = nullptr)
: allocator_(allocator),
storage_type_(storage_type),
stream_(stream),
cuda_allocator_(dynamic_cast<CudaAllocator*>(allocator)) {
if (!allocator_) {
throw std::invalid_argument("MatXAllocator: allocator must not be null");
}
// Async allocation (CudaAllocator + stream) only supports device memory.
// The GXF CudaAllocator::allocate_async_abi has no storage-type parameter
// and always allocates device memory. Fail loudly to prevent silent misuse.
if (cuda_allocator_ && stream_ && storage_type_ != MemoryStorageType::kDevice) {
throw std::invalid_argument(
"MatXAllocator: async allocation (CudaAllocator + stream) only "
"supports kDevice storage type; use the synchronous path (no "
"stream) for other memory types");
}
}
MatXAllocator(Allocator* allocator, cudaStream_t stream)
: MatXAllocator(allocator, MemoryStorageType::kDevice, stream) {}
explicit MatXAllocator(const std::shared_ptr<Allocator>& allocator,
MemoryStorageType storage_type = MemoryStorageType::kDevice,
cudaStream_t stream = nullptr)
: MatXAllocator(allocator.get(), storage_type, stream) {}
MatXAllocator(const std::shared_ptr<Allocator>& allocator, cudaStream_t stream)
: MatXAllocator(allocator.get(), MemoryStorageType::kDevice, stream) {}
// Copyable and movable (lightweight, non-owning).
MatXAllocator(const MatXAllocator&) = default;
MatXAllocator& operator=(const MatXAllocator&) = default;
MatXAllocator(MatXAllocator&&) = default;
MatXAllocator& operator=(MatXAllocator&&) = default;
[[nodiscard]] void* allocate(size_t size) {
if (size == 0) {
return nullptr;
}
void* ptr = nullptr;
if (cuda_allocator_ && stream_) {
// Path 1: CudaAllocator with stream — use async allocation.
ptr =
static_cast<void*>(cuda_allocator_->allocate_async(static_cast<uint64_t>(size), stream_));
} else {
// Path 2: Synchronous allocation with explicit memory type.
ptr = static_cast<void*>(allocator_->allocate(static_cast<uint64_t>(size), storage_type_));
}
if (!ptr) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("MatXAllocator: failed to allocate {} bytes", size);
throw std::bad_alloc();
}
return ptr;
}
void deallocate(void* ptr, [[maybe_unused]] size_t size) noexcept {
if (!ptr) {
return;
}
try {
if (cuda_allocator_ && stream_) {
// Path 1: CudaAllocator with stream — use GXF-level free_async for
// status. The Holoscan CudaAllocator::free_async wrapper is void and
// silently swallows errors. Call the GXF API directly to get
// Expected<void> for error detection.
auto* gxf_cuda_alloc = cuda_allocator_->get();
if (gxf_cuda_alloc) {
auto result = gxf_cuda_alloc->free_async(static_cast<nvidia::byte*>(ptr), stream_);
if (result) {
return;
}
HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN(
"MatXAllocator: free_async failed, "
"synchronizing stream before sync free fallback");
} else {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN(
"MatXAllocator: GXF CudaAllocator unavailable, "
"synchronizing stream before sync free fallback");
}
// Synchronize the stream before falling back to synchronous free
// to prevent use-after-free if GPU operations are still in flight.
cudaStreamSynchronize(stream_);
allocator_->free(static_cast<nvidia::byte*>(ptr));
} else if (stream_) {
// Path 2: Non-CudaAllocator with stream (e.g., BlockMemoryPool).
// Access GXF-level allocator for stream-aware free(ptr, stream).
auto* gxf_allocator = allocator_->get();
if (gxf_allocator) {
auto maybe_result =
gxf_allocator->free(static_cast<nvidia::byte*>(ptr), static_cast<void*>(stream_));
if (maybe_result) {
return;
}
HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN(
"MatXAllocator: stream-aware free failed, "
"synchronizing stream before sync free fallback");
} else {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN(
"MatXAllocator: GXF allocator unavailable, "
"synchronizing stream before sync free fallback");
}
// Synchronize the stream before falling back to synchronous free
// to prevent use-after-free if GPU operations are still in flight.
cudaStreamSynchronize(stream_);
allocator_->free(static_cast<nvidia::byte*>(ptr));
} else {
// Path 3: No stream — synchronous free.
allocator_->free(static_cast<nvidia::byte*>(ptr));
}
} catch (const std::exception& e) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("MatXAllocator: deallocate failed: {}", e.what());
} catch (...) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("MatXAllocator: deallocate failed with unknown exception");
}
}
Allocator* allocator() const noexcept { return allocator_; }
MemoryStorageType storage_type() const noexcept { return storage_type_; }
cudaStream_t stream() const noexcept { return stream_; }
MatXAllocator with_stream(cudaStream_t stream) const {
return MatXAllocator(allocator_, storage_type_, stream);
}
private:
Allocator* allocator_;
MemoryStorageType storage_type_;
cudaStream_t stream_;
CudaAllocator* cuda_allocator_;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif// HOLOSCAN_UTILS_MATX_ALLOCATOR_HPP