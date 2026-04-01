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Program Listing for File holoinfer_constants.hpp

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/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef _HOLOSCAN_INFER_CONSTANTS_H
#define _HOLOSCAN_INFER_CONSTANTS_H

#include <cuda_runtime_api.h>
#include <sys/stat.h>

#include <algorithm>
#include <fstream>
#include <iostream>
#include <iterator>
#include <map>
#include <memory>
#include <mutex>
#include <numeric>
#include <string>
#include <utility>
#include <vector>

#include <holoscan/logger/logger.hpp>

#define _HOLOSCAN_EXTERNAL_API_ __attribute__((visibility("default")))

namespace holoscan {
namespace inference {

enum class holoinfer_datatype {
  h_Float32 = 0,
  h_Int8 = 1,
  h_Int32 = 2,
  h_Int64 = 3,
  h_UInt8 = 4,
  h_Float16 = 5,
  h_Bool = 6,
  h_Unsupported = 7
};
enum class holoinfer_data_processor { h_CUDA = 0, h_HOST = 1, h_CUDA_AND_HOST = 2 };

enum class holoinfer_backend { h_trt = 0, h_onnx = 1, h_torch = 2, h_unknown = 3 };

enum class holoinfer_code { H_SUCCESS, H_ERROR, H_EXCEPTION, H_WARNING };

class _HOLOSCAN_EXTERNAL_API_ InferStatus {
  holoinfer_code _code;
  std::string _message;

 public:
  holoinfer_code get_code() const { return _code; }
  std::string get_message() const { return _message; }
  void set_code(const holoinfer_code& _c) { _code = _c; }
  void set_message(const std::string& _m) { _message = _m; }
  void display_message() const {
    switch (_code) {
      case holoinfer_code::H_WARNING: {
        HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN(_message);
        break;
      }
      case holoinfer_code::H_SUCCESS:
      default: {
        HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO(_message);
        break;
      }
      case holoinfer_code::H_ERROR: {
        HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(_message);
        break;
      }
    }
  }
  InferStatus(const holoinfer_code& code = holoinfer_code::H_SUCCESS,
              const std::string& message = "")
      : _code(code), _message(message) {}
};

using TimePoint = std::chrono::steady_clock::time_point;
using byte = unsigned char;

}  // namespace inference
}  // namespace holoscan

#endif

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