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Program Listing for File core.hpp

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/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef _HOLOSCAN_ONNX_INFER_CORE_H
#define _HOLOSCAN_ONNX_INFER_CORE_H

#include <chrono>
#include <cmath>
#include <exception>
#include <fstream>
#include <iostream>
#include <limits>
#include <map>
#include <memory>
#include <numeric>
#include <string>
#include <vector>

#include <infer/infer.hpp>

namespace holoscan {
namespace inference {

class OnnxInferImpl;

class OnnxInfer : public InferBase {
 public:
  OnnxInfer(const std::string& model_file_path, bool enable_fp16, int32_t dla_core,
            bool dla_gpu_fallback, bool cuda_flag, bool cuda_buf_in, bool cuda_buf_out,
            std::function<cudaStream_t(int32_t device_id)> allocate_cuda_stream);

  ~OnnxInfer();

  InferStatus do_inference(const std::vector<std::shared_ptr<DataBuffer>>& input_data,
                           std::vector<std::shared_ptr<DataBuffer>>& output_buffer,
                           cudaEvent_t cuda_event_data, cudaEvent_t* cuda_event_inference);

  void populate_model_details();

  void print_model_details();

  int set_holoscan_inf_onnx_session_options();

  std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>> get_input_dims() const;

  std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>> get_output_dims() const;

  std::vector<holoinfer_datatype> get_input_datatype() const;

  bool set_dynamic_input_dimension(const std::vector<std::string>& input_tensors,
                                   const std::map<std::string, std::vector<int>>& dims_per_tensor);

  std::vector<holoinfer_datatype> get_output_datatype() const;

  void cleanup();

 private:
  OnnxInferImpl* impl_ = nullptr;
};

}  // namespace inference
}  // namespace holoscan

#endif

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