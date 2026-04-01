Program Listing for File core.hpp

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modules/holoinfer/src/infer/torch/core.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef MODULES_HOLOINFER_SRC_INFER_TORCH_CORE_HPP
#define MODULES_HOLOINFER_SRC_INFER_TORCH_CORE_HPP
#include <chrono>
#include <cmath>
#include <exception>
#include <filesystem>
#include <fstream>
#include <iostream>
#include <limits>
#include <list>
#include <map>
#include <memory>
#include <numeric>
#include <sstream>
#include <string>
#include <vector>
#include <holoinfer_constants.hpp>
#include <holoinfer_utils.hpp>
#include <infer/infer.hpp>
namespace holoscan {
namespace inference {
class TorchInferImpl;
class TorchInfer : public InferBase {
public:
TorchInfer(const std::string& model_file_path, bool cuda_flag, bool cuda_buf_in,
bool cuda_buf_out, int device_id,
std::function<cudaStream_t(int32_t device_id)> allocate_cuda_stream);
~TorchInfer();
InferStatus do_inference(const std::vector<std::shared_ptr<DataBuffer>>& input_data,
std::vector<std::shared_ptr<DataBuffer>>& output_buffer,
cudaEvent_t cuda_event_data, cudaEvent_t* cuda_event_inference);
bool set_dynamic_input_dimension(const std::vector<std::string>& input_tensors,
const std::map<std::string, std::vector<int>>& dims_per_tensor);
void print_model_details();
std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>> get_input_dims() const;
std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>> get_output_dims() const;
std::vector<holoinfer_datatype> get_input_datatype() const;
std::vector<holoinfer_datatype> get_output_datatype() const;
private:
TorchInferImpl* impl_ = nullptr;
};
} // namespace inference
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* MODULES_HOLOINFER_SRC_INFER_TORCH_CORE_HPP */