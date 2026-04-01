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Program Listing for File color_space.hpp

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/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef MODULES_HOLOVIZ_SRC_HOLOVIZ_COLOR_SPACE_HPP
#define MODULES_HOLOVIZ_SRC_HOLOVIZ_COLOR_SPACE_HPP

#include <cstdint>

#include "holoviz/image_format.hpp"

namespace holoscan::viz {

enum class ColorSpace {
  SRGB_NONLINEAR,
  EXTENDED_SRGB_LINEAR,
  BT2020_LINEAR,
  HDR10_ST2084,
  PASS_THROUGH,
  BT709_LINEAR,
};

}  // namespace holoscan::viz

#endif/* MODULES_HOLOVIZ_SRC_HOLOVIZ_COLOR_SPACE_HPP */

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