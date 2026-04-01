Program Listing for File surface_format.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef MODULES_HOLOVIZ_SRC_HOLOVIZ_SURFACE_FORMAT_HPP #define MODULES_HOLOVIZ_SRC_HOLOVIZ_SURFACE_FORMAT_HPP #include <cstdint> #include "holoviz/color_space.hpp" #include "holoviz/image_format.hpp" namespace holoscan::viz { struct SurfaceFormat { ImageFormat image_format_; ColorSpace color_space_; }; } // namespace holoscan::viz #endif/* MODULES_HOLOVIZ_SRC_HOLOVIZ_SURFACE_FORMAT_HPP */