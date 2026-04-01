Holoscan SDK v4.0.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  Holoscan SDK v4.0.0  Program Listing for File service_impl.hpp

Program Listing for File service_impl.hpp

Return to documentation for file (src/core/distributed/app_worker/service_impl.hpp)

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef CORE_DISTRIBUTED_APP_WORKER_SERVICE_IMPL_HPP
#define CORE_DISTRIBUTED_APP_WORKER_SERVICE_IMPL_HPP

#include <grpcpp/grpcpp.h>

#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <unordered_map>
#include <vector>

#include "../generated/app_worker.grpc.pb.h"

namespace holoscan {

// Forward declarations
class AppWorker;

namespace distributed {

class AppWorkerServiceImpl final : public AppWorkerService::Service {
 public:
  explicit AppWorkerServiceImpl(holoscan::AppWorker* app_worker);

  grpc::Status GetAvailablePorts(grpc::ServerContext* context,
                                 const holoscan::distributed::AvailablePortsRequest* request,
                                 holoscan::distributed::AvailablePortsResponse* response) override;

  grpc::Status GetFragmentInfo(grpc::ServerContext* context,
                               const holoscan::distributed::FragmentInfoRequest* request,
                               holoscan::distributed::FragmentInfoResponse* response) override;

  grpc::Status ExecuteFragments(
      grpc::ServerContext* context, const holoscan::distributed::FragmentExecutionRequest* request,
      holoscan::distributed::FragmentExecutionResponse* response) override;

  grpc::Status TerminateWorker(grpc::ServerContext* context,
                               const holoscan::distributed::TerminateWorkerRequest* request,
                               holoscan::distributed::TerminateWorkerResponse* response) override;

  void set_health_check_service(grpc::HealthCheckServiceInterface* health_check_service);

 private:
  holoscan::AppWorker* app_worker_ = nullptr;
  grpc::HealthCheckServiceInterface* health_check_service_ = nullptr;
};

}  // namespace distributed
}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* CORE_DISTRIBUTED_APP_WORKER_SERVICE_IMPL_HPP */

© Copyright 2022-2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Apr 1, 2026
content here