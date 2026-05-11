Program Listing for File downstream_affordable.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_DOWNSTREAM_AFFORDABLE_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_DOWNSTREAM_AFFORDABLE_HPP #include <memory> #include <utility> #include <gxf/std/scheduling_terms.hpp> #include "../../gxf/gxf_condition.hpp" #include "../../resources/gxf/transmitter.hpp" namespace holoscan { class DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition : public gxf::GXFCondition { public: HOLOSCAN_CONDITION_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition, GXFCondition) DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition() = default; explicit DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition(size_t min_size) : min_size_(min_size) {} const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::DownstreamReceptiveSchedulingTerm"; } void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override; // TODO(GXF4): Expected<void> setTransmitter(Handle<Transmitter> value) void transmitter(std::shared_ptr<Transmitter> transmitter) { transmitter_ = std::move(transmitter); } std::shared_ptr<Transmitter> transmitter() const { return transmitter_; } void min_size(uint64_t min_size); uint64_t min_size() const { return min_size_; } void initialize() override { GXFCondition::initialize(); } nvidia::gxf::DownstreamReceptiveSchedulingTerm* get() const; private: Parameter<std::shared_ptr<Transmitter>> transmitter_; Parameter<uint64_t> min_size_; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_DOWNSTREAM_AFFORDABLE_HPP */