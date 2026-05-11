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Program Listing for File gpu_resident_deck.hpp

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/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTORS_GPU_RESIDENT_GPU_RESIDENT_DECK_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTORS_GPU_RESIDENT_GPU_RESIDENT_DECK_HPP

#include <cuda_runtime.h>
#include <atomic>
#include <future>
#include <memory>

#include "holoscan/utils/cuda/buffer.hpp"

namespace holoscan {

class GPUResidentDeck {
 public:
  GPUResidentDeck();
  ~GPUResidentDeck();

  std::future<void> launch_cuda_graph(cudaGraphExec_t graph);

  void* data_ready_device_address() { return cpu_data_ready_trigger_->device_data(); }
  void* result_ready_device_address() { return cpu_result_ready_trigger_->device_data(); }
  void* tear_down_device_address() { return cpu_tear_down_trigger_->device_data(); }

  void timeout_ms(unsigned long long timeout_ms) { timeout_ms_ = timeout_ms; }

  bool result_ready();

  void tear_down();

  void set_data_ready();

  bool is_launched() const;

 private:
  std::shared_ptr<holoscan::utils::cuda::CudaHostMappedBuffer> cpu_data_ready_trigger_;
  std::shared_ptr<holoscan::utils::cuda::CudaHostMappedBuffer> cpu_result_ready_trigger_;
  std::shared_ptr<holoscan::utils::cuda::CudaHostMappedBuffer> cpu_tear_down_trigger_;

  cudaStream_t execution_stream_;
  cudaStream_t status_stream_;

  unsigned long long timeout_ms_ = 0;

  std::atomic<bool> graph_launched_{false};
};

}  // namespace holoscan
#endif// HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTORS_GPU_RESIDENT_GPU_RESIDENT_DECK_HPP

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