Program Listing for File gpu_resident_executor.hpp

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include/holoscan/core/executors/gpu_resident/gpu_resident_executor.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025-2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTORS_GPU_RESIDENT_GPU_RESIDENT_EXECUTOR_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTORS_GPU_RESIDENT_GPU_RESIDENT_EXECUTOR_HPP
#include <cuda_runtime.h>
#include <fmt/format.h>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <unordered_map>
#include <utility>
#include <vector>
#include "gpu_resident_deck.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/execution_context.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/executor.hpp"
#include "holoscan/utils/cuda/buffer.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
class GPUResidentExecutor : public Executor {
public:
GPUResidentExecutor() = delete;
explicit GPUResidentExecutor(Fragment* fragment) : Executor(fragment) {
gpu_resident_deck_ = std::make_shared<GPUResidentDeck>();
}
~GPUResidentExecutor();
void run(OperatorFlowGraph& graph) override;
std::future<void> run_async(OperatorFlowGraph& graph) override;
void context([[maybe_unused]] void* context) override {
throw std::runtime_error("GPUResidentExecutor does not support context");
}
bool initialize_fragment() override;
bool initialize_operator([[maybe_unused]] Operator* op) override;
bool initialize_scheduler([[maybe_unused]] Scheduler* sch) override {
throw std::runtime_error("GPUResidentExecutor does not support any scheduler");
}
bool initialize_network_context([[maybe_unused]] NetworkContext* network_context) override {
throw std::runtime_error("GPUResidentExecutor does not support any network context");
}
bool initialize_fragment_services() override {
throw std::runtime_error("GPUResidentExecutor does not support any fragment services");
}
void prepare_data_flow(std::shared_ptr<OperatorFlowGraph> graph);
void initialize_cuda();
void* device_memory(std::shared_ptr<Operator> op, const std::string& port_name);
virtual bool verify_graph_topology(
std::shared_ptr<OperatorFlowGraph> graph,
std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Operator>>& topo_ordered_operators);
void timeout_ms(unsigned long long timeout_ms);
void tear_down();
bool result_ready();
void data_ready();
bool is_launched();
std::shared_ptr<ExecutionContext> execution_context() { return exec_context_; }
std::shared_ptr<cudaStream_t> graph_capture_stream();
std::shared_ptr<cudaStream_t> data_ready_handler_capture_stream();
// Get the CUDA graph of the main workload. This function returns a clone of
// the main workload graph because the original graph is owned and retained by
// the executor. All the limitations of graph cloning apply here. Therefore, main workload
// graphs containing memory allocation, memory free and conditional nodes are
// not supported.
// This is a utility helper function.
cudaGraph_t workload_graph_clone() const;
void* data_ready_device_address();
void* result_ready_device_address();
void* tear_down_device_address();
void data_ready_handler(std::shared_ptr<Fragment> fragment);
std::shared_ptr<Fragment> data_ready_handler_fragment();
void data_not_ready_sleep_interval_us(unsigned int sleep_interval_us = 500);
void sync_with_host(bool enable);
void enable_perf_measurement(unsigned int num_samples = 100);
std::pair<unsigned int*, unsigned int> execution_times_us();
private:
void connect_ports(std::shared_ptr<Operator> source_op,
std::shared_ptr<Operator> dest_op,
const std::string& source_port,
const std::string& destination_port);
void allocate_io_device_buffer(std::shared_ptr<Operator> source_op,
std::shared_ptr<Operator> dest_op,
const std::string& source_port, const std::string& target_port,
size_t memory_block_size);
void connect_io_device_ptr(std::shared_ptr<Operator> source_op,
std::shared_ptr<Operator> dest_op,
const std::string& source_port, const std::string& target_port,
void* device_ptr);
void create_gpu_resident_cuda_graph();
void create_cuda_graph_from_operators(
std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Operator>>& topo_ordered_operators, cudaGraph_t& graph,
cudaStream_t capture_stream);
bool verify_distinct_operator_names();
void set_unique_ids(std::shared_ptr<Operator> op);
bool fragment_initialized_ = false;
std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<holoscan::utils::cuda::DeviceBuffer>>
io_device_buffers_;
std::unordered_map<std::string, void*> io_device_ptrs_;
std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Operator>> topo_ordered_main_operators_;
std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Operator>> topo_ordered_drh_operators_;
std::shared_ptr<holoscan::utils::cuda::DeviceBuffer> execution_times_us_dev_;
std::shared_ptr<holoscan::utils::cuda::DeviceBuffer> start_time_ns_dev_;
std::shared_ptr<holoscan::utils::cuda::DeviceBuffer> actual_samples_collected_dev_;
bool perf_enabled_ = false;
unsigned int num_samples_ = 0;
bool sync_with_host_ = false;
std::shared_ptr<ExecutionContext> exec_context_;
unsigned long long timeout_ms_ = 0;
unsigned int data_not_ready_sleep_interval_us_ = 500;
std::shared_ptr<cudaStream_t> graph_capture_stream_;
std::shared_ptr<cudaStream_t> drh_capture_stream_;
cudaGraph_t drh_graph_ = nullptr;
cudaGraph_t workload_graph_ = nullptr;
cudaGraph_t gpu_resident_graph_ =
nullptr;
std::shared_ptr<Fragment> data_ready_handler_fragment_;
std::shared_ptr<GPUResidentDeck> gpu_resident_deck_;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif// HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTORS_GPU_RESIDENT_GPU_RESIDENT_EXECUTOR_HPP