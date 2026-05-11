Program Listing for File flow_tracking_annotation.hpp
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include/holoscan/core/flow_tracking_annotation.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_FLOW_TRACKING_ANNOTATION_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_FLOW_TRACKING_ANNOTATION_HPP
#include "holoscan/core/gxf/gxf_utils.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/operator.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
gxf_result_t annotate_message(gxf_uid_t uid, const gxf_context_t& context, Operator* op,
const char* transmitter_name);
gxf_result_t deannotate_message(gxf_uid_t* uid, const gxf_context_t& context, Operator* op,
const char* receiver_name, bool is_old_message = false);
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_FLOW_TRACKING_ANNOTATION_HPP */