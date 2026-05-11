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Program Listing for File gpu_resident_operator.hpp

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/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025-2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GPU_RESIDENT_OPERATOR_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GPU_RESIDENT_OPERATOR_HPP

#include <cuda_runtime.h>

#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <utility>

#include "holoscan/core/operator.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/parameter.hpp"

namespace holoscan {

class GPUResidentExecutor;

class GPUResidentOperator : public holoscan::Operator {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_TEMPLATE()
  explicit GPUResidentOperator(ArgT&& arg, ArgsT&&... args)
      : Operator(std::forward<ArgT>(arg), std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...) {
    set_operator_type();
  }

  GPUResidentOperator() { set_operator_type(); }
  ~GPUResidentOperator();

  void set_operator_type() { operator_type_ = OperatorType::kGPUResident; }

  std::shared_ptr<ExecutionContext> initialize_execution_context() override;

  std::shared_ptr<GPUResidentExecutor> gpu_resident_executor();


  std::shared_ptr<cudaStream_t> cuda_stream();

  std::shared_ptr<cudaStream_t> data_ready_handler_cuda_stream();

  void* device_memory(const std::string& port_name);

  void* data_ready_device_address();

  void* result_ready_device_address();
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif

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