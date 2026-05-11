Program Listing for File io_spec.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_IO_SPEC_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_IO_SPEC_HPP #include <yaml-cpp/yaml.h> #include <fmt/format.h> #include <iostream> #include <memory> #include <optional> #include <stdexcept> #include <string> #include <typeinfo> #include <utility> #include <vector> #include <gxf/pubsub/qos_profile.hpp> #include "./common.hpp" #include "./condition.hpp" #include "./conditions/gxf/asynchronous.hpp" #include "./conditions/gxf/boolean.hpp" #include "./conditions/gxf/count.hpp" #include "./conditions/gxf/downstream_affordable.hpp" #include "./conditions/gxf/expiring_message.hpp" #include "./conditions/gxf/message_available.hpp" #include "./conditions/gxf/multi_message_available_timeout.hpp" #include "./conditions/gxf/periodic.hpp" #include "./resource.hpp" #include "./resources/gxf/async_buffer_receiver.hpp" #include "./resources/gxf/async_buffer_transmitter.hpp" #include "./resources/gxf/double_buffer_receiver.hpp" #include "./resources/gxf/double_buffer_transmitter.hpp" #include "./resources/gxf/pubsub_receiver.hpp" #include "./resources/gxf/pubsub_transmitter.hpp" #include "./resources/gxf/ucx_receiver.hpp" #include "./resources/gxf/ucx_transmitter.hpp" namespace holoscan { // Forward declarations class OperatorSpec; class Operator; class IOSpec { public: virtual ~IOSpec() = default; enum class IOType { kInput, kOutput }; class IOSize { public: constexpr explicit IOSize(int64_t size = 0) : size_(size) {} void size(int64_t size) { size_ = size; } constexpr int64_t size() const { return size_; } constexpr operator int64_t() const { return size_; } private: int64_t size_; }; // Define the static constants for the IOSize class. // NOLINTBEGIN(cert-err58-cpp) inline static const IOSize kAnySize = IOSize{-1}; inline static const IOSize kPrecedingCount = IOSize{0}; inline static const IOSize kSizeOne = IOSize{1}; // NOLINTEND(cert-err58-cpp) enum class ConnectorType { kDefault, kDoubleBuffer, kAsyncBuffer, kUCX, kPubSub }; enum class QueuePolicy : uint8_t { kPop = 0, kReject = 1, kFault = 2, }; IOSpec(OperatorSpec* op_spec, const std::string& name, IOType io_type, const std::type_info* typeinfo = &typeid(void*), IOSpec::IOSize size = IOSpec::kSizeOne, std::optional<IOSpec::QueuePolicy> policy = std::nullopt) : op_spec_(op_spec), io_type_(io_type), typeinfo_(typeinfo), queue_size_(size), queue_policy_(policy) { // Operator::parse_port_name requires that "." is not allowed in the IOSPec name if (name.find('.') != std::string::npos) { throw std::invalid_argument(fmt::format( "The . character is reserved and cannot be used in the port (IOSpec) name ('{}').", name)); } name_ = name; } IOSpec(OperatorSpec* op_spec, const std::string& name, size_t memory_block_size, IOType io_type) : op_spec_(op_spec), io_type_(io_type), memory_block_size_(memory_block_size) { if (name.find('.') != std::string::npos) { throw std::invalid_argument(fmt::format( "The . character is reserved and cannot be used in the port (IOSpec) name ('{}').", name)); } // catch error early - memory block size must be non zero - but don't throw error if (memory_block_size == 0) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN(fmt::format( "The memory block size is zero for the device input/output port '{}'.", name)); } name_ = name; } IOSpec(OperatorSpec* op_spec, const std::string& name, void* device_ptr, IOType io_type) : op_spec_(op_spec), io_type_(io_type), device_ptr_(device_ptr) { if (name.find('.') != std::string::npos) { throw std::invalid_argument(fmt::format( "The . character is reserved and cannot be used in the port (IOSpec) name ('{}').", name)); } // catch error early - device pointer must be non null - but don't throw error if (device_ptr == nullptr) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN( fmt::format("The device pointer is null for the device input/output port '{}'. The other " "end of the port must have a valid device pointer or memory block size.", name)); } name_ = name; } OperatorSpec* op_spec() const { return op_spec_; } const std::string& name() const { return name_; } IOType io_type() const { return io_type_; } ConnectorType connector_type() const { return connector_type_; } const std::type_info* typeinfo() const { return typeinfo_; } size_t memory_block_size() const { return memory_block_size_; } void* device_ptr() const { return device_ptr_; } std::vector<std::pair<ConditionType, std::shared_ptr<Condition>>>& conditions() { return conditions_; } template <typename... ArgsT> IOSpec& condition(ConditionType type, ArgsT&&... args) { switch (type) { case ConditionType::kMessageAvailable: conditions_.emplace_back( type, std::make_shared<MessageAvailableCondition>(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...)); break; case ConditionType::kExpiringMessageAvailable: conditions_.emplace_back( type, std::make_shared<ExpiringMessageAvailableCondition>(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...)); break; case ConditionType::kDownstreamMessageAffordable: conditions_.emplace_back( type, std::make_shared<DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition>(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...)); break; case ConditionType::kMultiMessageAvailableTimeout: // May want to use this multi-message condition even with a single port as a way to have // a timeout on the condition. Unlike ExpiringMessageAvailableCondition, this one does not // require a timestamp to be emitted by the upstream operator. conditions_.emplace_back( type, std::make_shared<MultiMessageAvailableTimeoutCondition>(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...)); break; case ConditionType::kNone: conditions_.emplace_back(type, nullptr); break; default: { auto err_msg = fmt::format("Unsupported condition type for IOSpec: {}", static_cast<int>(type)); HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(err_msg); throw std::runtime_error(err_msg); } } if (queue_size_ == kAnySize) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN( "The queue size is currently set to 'any size' (IOSpec::kAnySize in C++ or " "IOSpec.ANY_SIZE in Python) " "for receivers that don't support condition changes. Please set the queue size " "explicitly when calling the input() method in setup() if you want to use the ordinary " "input port with the condition (input port: {}).", name_); } return *this; } std::shared_ptr<Resource> connector() const { return connector_; } void connector(std::shared_ptr<Resource> connector) { connector_ = std::move(connector); } template <typename... ArgsT> IOSpec& connector(ConnectorType type, ArgsT&&... args) { connector_type_ = type; switch (type) { case ConnectorType::kDefault: // default receiver or transmitter will be created in GXFExecutor::run instead connector_.reset(); break; case ConnectorType::kDoubleBuffer: if (io_type_ == IOType::kInput) { connector_ = std::make_shared<DoubleBufferReceiver>(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...); } else { connector_ = std::make_shared<DoubleBufferTransmitter>(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...); } break; case ConnectorType::kAsyncBuffer: // throw error if there are other args passed to this type of connector if (sizeof...(args) > 0) { throw std::invalid_argument(fmt::format( "AsyncBufferReceiver and AsyncBufferTransmitter do not support any extra arguments " "such as capacity or policy. " "Please check the arguments of the" "port '{}'.", name_)); } if (io_type_ == IOType::kInput) { connector_ = std::make_shared<AsyncBufferReceiver>(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...); } else { connector_ = std::make_shared<AsyncBufferTransmitter>(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...); } break; case ConnectorType::kUCX: if (io_type_ == IOType::kInput) { connector_ = std::make_shared<UcxReceiver>(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...); } else { connector_ = std::make_shared<UcxTransmitter>(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...); } break; case ConnectorType::kPubSub: if (io_type_ == IOType::kInput) { connector_ = std::make_shared<PubSubReceiver>(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...); } else { connector_ = std::make_shared<PubSubTransmitter>(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...); } break; default: { auto err_msg = fmt::format("Unknown connector type {}", static_cast<int>(type)); HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(err_msg); throw std::runtime_error(err_msg); } } if (queue_size_ == kAnySize) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN( "The queue size is currently set to 'any size' (IOSpec::kAnySize in C++ or " "IOSpec.ANY_SIZE in Python) " "for receivers that don't support connector changes. Please set the queue size " "explicitly when calling the input() method in setup() if you want to use the ordinary " "input port with the condition (input port: {}).", name_); } return *this; } IOSpec& topic(const std::string& name); IOSpec& qos(const nvidia::gxf::QoSProfile& profile); int64_t queue_size() const { return queue_size_.size(); } IOSpec& queue_size(int64_t size) { if (connector_type_ == ConnectorType::kAsyncBuffer) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN( "queue_size is not supported for IOSpec::ConnectorType::kAsyncBuffer. " "Please check the queue size of the input/output port '{}'.", name_); } else { queue_size_.size(size); } return *this; } std::optional<IOSpec::QueuePolicy> queue_policy() const { return queue_policy_; } IOSpec& queue_policy(IOSpec::QueuePolicy policy) { if (connector_type_ == ConnectorType::kAsyncBuffer) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN( "queue_policy is not supported for IOSpec::ConnectorType::kAsyncBuffer. " "Please check the queue policy of the input/output port '{}'.", name_); } else { queue_policy_ = policy; } return *this; } virtual YAML::Node to_yaml_node() const; std::string description() const; const std::string& unique_id() const { return unique_id_; } void set_unique_id(const std::string& unique_id) { unique_id_ = unique_id; } private: OperatorSpec* op_spec_ = nullptr; std::string name_; IOType io_type_; const std::type_info* typeinfo_ = nullptr; std::shared_ptr<Resource> connector_; std::vector<std::pair<ConditionType, std::shared_ptr<Condition>>> conditions_; ConnectorType connector_type_ = ConnectorType::kDefault; IOSize queue_size_ = kSizeOne; std::optional<QueuePolicy> queue_policy_ = std::nullopt; size_t memory_block_size_ = 0; void* device_ptr_ = nullptr; // void* is used to avoid including CUDA headers here std::string unique_id_; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_IO_SPEC_HPP */