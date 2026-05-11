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Program Listing for File pubsub_transmitter.hpp

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/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_PUBSUB_TRANSMITTER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_PUBSUB_TRANSMITTER_HPP

#include <optional>
#include <string>
#include <vector>

#include <gxf/pubsub/pubsub_transmitter.hpp>
#include <gxf/pubsub/qos_profile.hpp>

#include "./transmitter.hpp"

namespace holoscan {

class PubSubTransmitter : public Transmitter {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(PubSubTransmitter, Transmitter)
  PubSubTransmitter() = default;
  PubSubTransmitter(const std::string& name, nvidia::gxf::PubSubTransmitter* component);

  [[nodiscard]] const char* gxf_typename() const override {
    return "nvidia::gxf::PubSubTransmitter";
  }

  void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override;
  void initialize() override;

  [[nodiscard]] nvidia::gxf::PubSubTransmitter* get() const;

  [[nodiscard]] std::string topic_name() const;

  [[nodiscard]] size_t matched_subscriber_count() const;

  [[nodiscard]] bool has_matched_subscribers() const;

  [[nodiscard]] std::vector<nvidia::gxf::SubscriberGid> matched_subscriber_gids() const;

  void qos(const nvidia::gxf::QoSProfile& qos);

  [[nodiscard]] const std::optional<nvidia::gxf::QoSProfile>& qos() const { return qos_; }

 private:
  Parameter<std::string> topic_name_;
  Parameter<uint64_t> capacity_;
  Parameter<uint64_t> policy_;
  std::optional<nvidia::gxf::QoSProfile> qos_;
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_PUBSUB_TRANSMITTER_HPP */

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